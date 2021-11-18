CBSE BOARD EXAMINATION 2021: Supreme Court quashes petition seeking hybrid CBSE and ICSE board exams

CBSE 10th, 12th exams have started.

ICSE exams are starting from 22nd November.

The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a petition filed by students seeking immediate directions to conduct 10th and 12th CBSE and ICSE Term I examinations in a hybrid manner. A bench of justices AM Khanwilkar and CT Ravi Kumar dismissed the petition, saying the CBSE term exams had already started from November 16 and intervening at this time would hamper the process. The bench also said in its order that the term examinations of ICSE would start from next Monday, November 22.



The bench, in its order, said, “Since the examination commenced on November 16, it would now be inappropriate to intervene and disrupt the entire process.” At this late stage, the writ petition cannot be accepted. We hope and believe that the authorities will take all precautions and comply with the Kovid SOP. “

The bench noted that in the presentation of Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, who appeared for CBSE, adequate arrangements have been made to allay the concerns of the petitioners regarding Kovid. SG said that to ensure more social distance and less travel time, the examination centers have been increased from 6500 to 15,000 last year. The center will now have only 12 students as compared to the previous 40 students. Also, the duration of the exam has been reduced from 3 hours to 90 minutes.

