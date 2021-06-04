CBSE Board Exams 2021: PM Modi Makes A Surprise Move, Joins Session With Students; Interacts With Parents

CBSE Board Exams 2021: PM Modi Makes A Surprise Transfer, Joins Session With College students; Interacts With Parents





CBSE Board Exams 2021: In a shock transfer, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday joined a session with CBSE college students organized by the Training Ministry. In the course of the assembly, he interacted with the mother and father of the scholars and had a chat with them on the problems and issues of scholars and their mother and father. Additionally Learn – US Vice President Kamala Harris Dials PM Narendra Modi, Underlines US-India Partnership

On Tuesday, in view of the unsure situations on account of COVID and the suggestions obtained from numerous stakeholders, the Central Board of Secondary Training (CBSE) determined to cancel the Class XII Board Exams this 12 months. It was additionally determined that CBSE will take steps to compile the outcomes of sophistication XII college students as per a well-defined goal standards in a time-bound method. Additionally Learn – CBSE Class 12 Board Examination 2021: Outcomes Seemingly To Be Out Earlier than This Month | Verify Necessary Particulars Right here

The choice was taken after PM Modi chaired a assessment assembly concerning the Class XII Board exams of CBSE In line with the discharge, the officers gave an in depth presentation on the huge and in depth session held up to now and views obtained from all stakeholders, together with State governments. Additionally Learn – BIG UPDATE On JEE Principal, NEET UG Entrance Exams | Verify Particulars Right here

The Prime Minister stated that the choice on Class 12 CBSE Exams has been taken within the curiosity of scholars. He acknowledged that COVID-19 has affected the tutorial calendar and the problem of Board Exams has been inflicting immense nervousness amongst college students, mother and father and academics, which have to be put to an finish.

PM stated that the Covid state of affairs is a dynamic state of affairs throughout the nation. Whereas the numbers are coming down within the nation and a few states are managing the state of affairs via efficient micro-containment, some states have nonetheless opted for a lockdown. College students, mother and father and academics are naturally apprehensive concerning the well being of the scholars in such a state of affairs. PM stated that college students shouldn’t be pressured to seem for exams in such a hectic state of affairs.