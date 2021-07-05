CBSE Board Exams 2022 big decision exam will be held twice a year syllabus will be devided into 50-50 ratio

CBSE Board Exams 2022: CBSE has taken a big decision to keep everyone’s confidence in the evaluation method. Under the latest decision, the exam will be held twice a year and the syllabus will also be decided in two parts.

CBSE Board Exams 2022: After the crisis caused by the Corona epidemic, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has taken a big decision for the academic year 2021-22. According to the latest update released by CBSE, the examination will be conducted twice in the education session 2022 under the Special Assessment Scheme. The board has told that the syllabus will be released by the end of this month.

Syllabus will cover 50:50 in both the sessions

Central Board of Secondary Education ( central board of secondary education ) has said that the academic session 2021-22 will be divided into two terms. Each term will cover about 50-50 percent of the syllabus. CBSE will conduct the first term examinations in November-December. While the second term exam will be held in March-April. The board has also said that the syllabus for the academic session 2021-22 will be divided into two periods by subject experts following a systematic approach taking into account the interrelationship of concepts and subjects.

Emphasis on making evaluation system credible

On the plan for the 10th and 12th board examinations of 2022, CBSE said that the internal assessment ( Internal Assessment ) and efforts will continue to make the project works more reliable and valid. In view of the Corona crisis, CBSE has taken this decision. In April, PM Modi announced the cancellation of Class 10th and in June, PM Modi announced the cancellation of CBSE 12th examination.

