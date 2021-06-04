CBSE Board Exams in Future Will be held As Per National Education Policy, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank Makes Big Announcement

CBSE Board Exams in Future Will be held As Per National Education Coverage, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank Makes Big Announcement





CBSE Board Exams 2021 Newest Replace: Two days after the Central authorities cancelled the CBSE Class 12 board exams, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Friday made a giant announcement about how the CBSE Board exams will be held in the approaching days. Talking to India Immediately, the Union schooling minister acknowledged that in the approaching occasions, the board exams will be held as per the National Education Coverage 2020, which moots for a extra holistic studying and evaluation sample. Giving additional particulars, the schooling minister mentioned that because the National Education Coverage, college students shall be allowed to look for the board exams twice a yr.

The schooling minister had earlier mentioned that one of many greatest modifications in the CBSE Board exams will be the low precedence of exams in favour of a extra holistic studying and evaluation sample and permitting college students to look for exams even board exams — twice a yr.

Speaking about this yr examination outcomes, the minister acknowledged that Class 12 college students will be given mark checklist primarily based on goal standards and the mark checklist will present the benefit of the scholar which may be used for admissions to numerous undergraduate programmes in the nation.

Highlighting the Centre’s resolution to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams 2021, the minister mentioned after contemplating all the precious inputs and options from all stakeholders, the Prime Minister determined to cancel the CBSE Class 12 Board exams and the choice was student-centric resolution, and it’ll profit college students in the longer term.

On June 1, the Central authorities determined to cancel CBSE Class 12 board exams with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that the choice has been taken in the curiosity of scholars and the anxiousness among the many college students, mother and father and academics should be put to an finish.

The choice was taken at a high-level assembly chaired by PM Modi in which it was determined that the CBSE will take steps to compile the outcomes of Class 12 college students as per a well-defined goal standards in a time-bound method.

“In view of the unsure circumstances because of COVID-19 and the suggestions obtained from varied stakeholders, it was determined that Class XII Board Exams wouldn’t be held this yr,” the Centre mentioned.

PM Modi mentioned on the assembly that COVID-19 has affected the educational calendar and the problem of board examinations has been inflicting immense anxiousness amongst college students, mother and father and academics, which should be put to an finish.