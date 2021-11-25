CBSE Board: Students of foreign boards will now get admission without any approval, CBSE issues notice – CBSE board has allowed admission of students of foreign boards without permission.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an important notice for students seeking admission from foreign boards seeking admission in CBSE affiliated schools. The CBSE has declared that students of foreign boards no longer need any prior permission of the board for admission in CBSE affiliated schools. This has been done keeping in mind the cowardly situation.



The CBSE said, “Given the prevailing situation and problems of these students and their families, the CBSE has decided that no such prior board approval is required for students to be admitted in CBSE affiliated schools.”

The CBSE notice to foreign students reads, “In the post-Corona epidemic, many families are migrating to India for various reasons, so many students studying abroad from foreign boards are admitted to CBSE affiliated schools. So, whenever students transfer from foreign boards to CBSE, they go to CBSE school for admission. They can apply. “

Recently launched ‘CBSE Reading Challenge 3.0’.

The Central Board of Secondary Education has recently announced ‘CBSE Reading Challenge 3.0’ for students of class VI to X. Reading Challenge is available in Hindi and English languages. Students can try the challenge on the initiation platform from November 22 to November 31, 2021. Schools affiliated to CBSE are required to register their students on the DIKSHA platform using the CBSE Registration ID.