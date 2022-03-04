CBSE Board Term 1 Results: Will Term 1 and 2 results come together? Here is the update – Learn the latest updates to release the cbse results of term 1 and term 2 together

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not yet released the results of Class 10th and 12th Term 1 (CBSE Term 1 Result). Millions of students are waiting for the results. As the result of term 1 examination is getting longer, various speculations are being made on it. The CBSE Board Examination 2022 is expected to announce the combined results of Term 1 and Term 2 for both the sessions of the CBSE Board Examination.

Reacting to this, an official of the board, while interacting with the media, revealed the speculations. Speaking to Times Now, a CBSE official clarified on the rumor that the board will announce the results of Term 1 and Term 2 at the same time. Speaking to media, a board official confirmed the news was not true.

A CBSE board official said, “The report of the consolidated result is not correct. There has been no communication from the board in this regard.” The CBSE is expected to announce the date and time of the Term 1 result soon.

To date, the Board has not confirmed any specific date for the release of CBSE Term 1 results. Once the results are declared, the candidates will be able to check their marks on the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE Board Term 1 Result: With these steps you will be able to check the scorecard

Step 1: Visit CBSE’s official website cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link ‘CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Result’ or ‘CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Result’.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter your name and date of birth on the page.

Step 5: Your CBSE Term 1 Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.