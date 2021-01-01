cbse: CBSE board exam 2022: CBSE 10th, 12th board exam sample paper issued, check direct link – cbse board term 1 exam 2022 sample paper issued for 10, 12

Highlights CBSE 10th, 12th Board Term-1 Sample Paper issued.

Download the thematic sample paper from the official website.

The Term-1 exam will be held in November-December 2022.

CBSE Board Term 1 Exam 2022 Sample Paper: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued 10th and 12th Term-1 Sample Paper 2021-22 (CBSE Class 10th and 12th Sample Paper). 10th (Matric) and 12th (Intermediate) students appearing in CBSE Board Examination 2022 can check and download sample papers of all their subjects by visiting the official website of CBSE.



CBSE divided the term 1 and 2 courses

In fact, in the wake of this year’s Corona virus (Kovid 1) epidemic, the CBSE syllabus has been divided into two equal parts. Board examinations will be conducted twice a year for the convenience of Term-1 and Term-2 students. Term 1 will be a Multiple Question (MCQ) or an objective question and will be 50% based on the syllabus. The exam will be conducted offline or online (depending on the situation) and the question papers will be shared by the board. If the decision of Term-2 exam 2022 Kovid-1. Depending on the situation will be based on detailed questions or MCQ.

When and how to take CBSE board exams?

This year, the CBSE board exam may be held in November or December 2022. Each theory paper in CBSE 10th and 12th board exams will have 40 marks. The marks obtained in Term 1 examination of both the classes can also be calculated for the final CBSE Board Result 2022 (CBSE Result 2022).

Sample papers are important for board exams

Sample papers prepared for Term 1 board will be very important to get more marks in 10th and 12th board exams in 2021-22. The benefit of understanding all these types of questions and marking scheme will be in the board exam.

CBSE Board Exam 2021-22 Sample Paper: Learn how to download

Visit CBSE’s official website cbse.gov.in. Now on the home page, click on the ‘Educational Website’ link. A new page will open, click on the link ‘Sample Question Paper for Class X and XII for Term 1 Exam 2021-22’. Click on http://cbseacademic.nic.in/SQP_CLASSX_2021-22.html for 10th sample paper or http://cbseacademic.nic.in/SQP_CLASSXII_2021-22.html link for 12th sample paper. Subject wise sample question papers and links of marking scheme will be available on the new page.

CBSE Class 10 Sample Paper Direct Link

CBSE 12th Sample Paper Direct Link

Official website