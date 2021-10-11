CBSE: CBSE Board Exam 2022: Datesheet of CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam Coming Soon, Check Terms 1 and 2 Patterns

CBSE Board Exam 2022, CBSE Date Sheet 2022:Preparations are underway for CBSE 10th, 12th Board Examination 2022 Term-1 Pre-Examination. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct 10th and 12th Board Examination 2022 (CBSE Board Examination 2022) Term-1 Examination in November-December 2021. Students are waiting for the CBSE datesheet, which is coming to an end soon.



The 2021 board exams were canceled due to Covid-19 and only special exams were held. This time the Board (CBSE) has decided to conduct the examination in two parts- Terms 1 and 2. 50% syllabus is being covered in each session. Work on Term-1 Datesheet, Student List, Examination Center and other important things has started. According to media reports, the CBSE has sent a mail to the concerned city coordinators seeking information and other details of the examination center.

The schedule, dates and timetable for the CBSE Term 1 exam are expected to be announced in October 2021. In addition, Covid-19 guidelines will also be issued. CBSE will soon release the first term datesheet on its official website cbse.gov.in. All registered students of CBSE Board Exam 2022 are advised to keep an eye on the official website for the latest updates.

CBSE Term 1 Exam Sample

The exam will be an objective type based on multiple choice questions.

Both term exams can be done offline.

MCQ questions can be based on case-based reasoning.

Students will be given 90 minutes to answer the questions.

Students will have plenty of time to improve the exams, the exam will be taken within 4-8 weeks.

CBSE Term 2 Exam Sample

The Term-2 exam will have open questions.

The exam will ask both long and short questions.

The duration of the exam will be 2 hours.

The datesheet of CBSE 2022 Term-1 Exam will be released here