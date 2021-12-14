cbse: CBSE Board: Good news for the students who failed in the Reform Exam
Highlights
- Great relief to the students who failed in the reform examination.
- Old passing marks of failed students will be considered.
- This decision has been taken in the interest of the students.
The CBSE said the decision was taken so as not to affect the academic career of the students. “Thus, it is a conscious and rational decision to give relief only to the students who have failed the reform examination but have passed the tabulation policy,” said CBSE affidavit filed by advocate Rupesh Kumar.
Last year, the board could not conduct the 10th and 12th annual examinations in the traditional manner. The CBSE had chosen an alternative assessment strategy to give marks to the students. The board formulated a tabulation policy and students were awarded marks on that basis. Under the tabulation policy, there was a provision where students were given an opportunity to improve their marks if they were not satisfied with the optional assessment.
CBSE removes controversial questions from 10th class English paper, students will get full marks
However, the tabulation policy stipulated that if a student sat for the correctional examination, the marks obtained would be considered as final marks. It states that the student cannot claim on the previous mark sheet.
