cbse: CBSE Board: Good news for the students who failed in the Reform Exam

Highlights Great relief to the students who failed in the reform examination.

Old passing marks of failed students will be considered.

This decision has been taken in the interest of the students.

Good news for CBSE students. To the great relief of the students who failed the CBSE Reform Examination, the Board has decided to consider their earlier ‘Pass’ results in the interest of their careers. This is stated in the affidavit filed by CBSE in the Supreme Court. The affidavit came in response to a petition filed by a group of students who got lower marks than before or got lower marks as per CBSE table policy. The board has said that students who have failed or declared RT (Repeat Theory) in Class XII results announced on September 29 will be allowed to retain their previous results.



The CBSE said the decision was taken so as not to affect the academic career of the students. “Thus, it is a conscious and rational decision to give relief only to the students who have failed the reform examination but have passed the tabulation policy,” said CBSE affidavit filed by advocate Rupesh Kumar.

Last year, the board could not conduct the 10th and 12th annual examinations in the traditional manner. The CBSE had chosen an alternative assessment strategy to give marks to the students. The board formulated a tabulation policy and students were awarded marks on that basis. Under the tabulation policy, there was a provision where students were given an opportunity to improve their marks if they were not satisfied with the optional assessment.

However, the tabulation policy stipulated that if a student sat for the correctional examination, the marks obtained would be considered as final marks. It states that the student cannot claim on the previous mark sheet.