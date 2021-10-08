CBSE: CBSE Date Sheet 2021: CBSE 10th, 12th Term-1 Board Exam from November, Datesheet Coming Soon, Check Exam Pattern – CBSE Date Sheet 2021 Latest News, Check CBSE Term 1 & 2 Board Exam Pattern

Highlights CBSE Term 1 Date Sheet 2021 Coming Soon.

CBSE 10th, 12th board exams will start in November.

CBAE Term-1 will have multiple choice questions.

CBSE Date Sheet 2021 Latest News, CBSE Term 1 Exam Sample: CBSE 10th, 12th Board 2021 examination will be conducted in two conditions. According to a circular issued by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Term-1 examinations for Class X and XII will start from November and end by December 2021. Students appearing in 10th, 12th Term 1 (CBSE 10th, 12th Board Examination 2021 Term-1) are now eagerly awaiting the datesheet (CBSE Date Sheet 2021) which may end anytime.



What will be the CBSE 2021 Term-1 Exam (CBSE Term 1 Exam Pattern)

Students will be given Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) in CBSE 10th, 12th board exams. In Term-1, questions will be asked from 50 per cent CBSE syllabus. Students have to fill the circle with pen for correct answer on OMR sheet. Given the situation, the exam will be conducted over a period of 4 to 6 weeks which means students will have enough time to review between the two papers. Against the backdrop of Corona virus (Kovid-1) epidemic, CBSE has decided to conduct the 10th and 12th board examinations in two conditions. 50% of the course is being covered in each session.

When is the CBSE Term-2 Board Examination? (CBSE Term 2 Board Examination)

The second paper of 10th, 12th board i.e. term-2 will be held in March-April 2022. The remaining 50% of the CBSE Board syllabus will be included in Term-2. But this exam will be of descriptive type and students will get 2 hours for written exam. CBSE Board Exam Results 2022 (CBSE Board Results 2022) will be announced on the basis of both the exams.

CBSE Date Sheet and Schedule 2021

CBSE Term 1 exam dates have not been confirmed yet but a report said that the CBSE datesheet, schedule and guidelines may be issued in October. Recently, CBSE official Rama Sharma had said that CBSE would soon release the first term datesheets of Class X and XII on the official website cbse.gov.in. All registered students of CBSE Board Exam 2022 are advised to keep an eye on the official website for the latest updates.

