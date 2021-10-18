CBSE: CBSE Datesheet 2022: Download CBSE Term-1 Datesheet, Term-2 Exam March-April from here- cbse Datesheet will be on cbse.gov.in today, check everything you know

Highlights CBSE Datesheet Today 2022.

The first term exams will be held in November-December 2021.

The Term-2 exam will be held in March-April 2022.

CBSE Exam Date Sheet 2022:The dates of CBSE 10th and 12th Board Examination 2022 will be announced soon. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday announced the release date of CBSE Datesheet 2022. The date sheet of CBSE Board Examination 2022 will be published on the official website cbse.gov.in.



When will the term-1 and 2 exams be held?

The Board (CBSE) 10th (Matric) and 12th (Intermediate) Board Examination (CBSE 10th, 12th Board Examination 2022) will be held in two terms this year. The first term (CBSE Term 1 Exam) will be held in November-December 2021. The second term (CBSE Term 2 Exam) is expected to be held in March-April 2022.

What will the Covid-1 exam look like?

Due to corona virus (Covid-1), this year’s CBSE Term-1 exam will be offline and objective. This exam will be of descriptive type and students will get 2 hours for the written exam. At the same time, the second term exams will be subjective in nature, although its decision may vary depending on the Covid-19 situation. The board had been preparing for the exams since the beginning of this academic session.

Also read:Home Schooling: Do your children study at home? You also understand its advantages and disadvantages

For Term 1 and 2 exams, the syllabus was divided into 50-50 percentile. The board has decided to separate the subjects as major and minor to avoid loss of learning of the students.



CBSE Results 2022

The final result of class 10th, 12th board examination will be announced after the examination of the second session. According to the board, no student will be placed in the pass, compartment and required repeat category after the Term 1 exam.

Also read:English Tips: Learn the important tips on how to prepare English for competitive exams

The CBSE Datesheet 2022 will be released here