CBSE: CBSE Datesheet 2022: The wait is over! CBSE Term-1 Datesheet will be released on this day, know when the results? – Cbse Datesheet 2022 and Schedule Date Announced on cbse.nic.in, Check Exam Sample

CBSE Datesheet 2022: CBSE Term-1 Datesheet will be released on this day

CBSE Datesheet and Schedule 2022: CBSE will conduct 10th, 12th Board Term-1 Examination in November-December 2021. There is good news for the students waiting for CBSE Date Sheet 2021. The Board (CBSE) will announce the datesheet and schedule of CBSE Board Examination 2022 Term-1 on 18th October. Students can check the datesheet and schedule (CBSE Exam 2022 Date and Schedule) by visiting the official website of CBSE cbse.gov.in or cbseacademic.nic.in.



What will the Term-1 exam look like? Learn here

Due to CBSE Kovid-19, the CBSE board is conducting the examination in two terms this year. The Term-1 exam will be based on objective type multiple choice questions. Students will be given a total of 90 minutes to complete the exam.

CBSE Exam 2022 Term-2 Exam Sample

The Term-2 exam will be of short and long answer type, which will take 2 hours to complete. However, the examination of Term-2 has been left to the Covid-1 situation, the nature of Term-2 may also change depending on the transition. For the winter season, the exams will start at 11.30 am instead of 10.30 am.

When is the result of CBSE exam? (CBSE Exam 2022 Results)

According to CBSE Controller of Examinations Samyam Bhardwaj, ‘After the completion of the Term-1 examination, the results will be declared in the form of marks obtained. No student will be placed in the pass, compartment and repeat category after the first term. “The final results will be announced after Terms 1 and 2,” he said.

CBSE Exam 2022 Datesheet Information

