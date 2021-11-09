cbse: CBSE Exam 2022 Admit Card: Admission Card for CBSE 10th, 12th Term-1 Board Exam has been released, here is the link

CBSE Exam 2022 Admission Card:CBSE 10th, 12th Term-1 Board Exam Admission Card issued. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on November 9, 2021 released the admission cards of 10th and 12th class students on their official website cbse.gov.in. To access CBSE Term 1 Admit Card, students must use their user ID and password.



CBSE 10th Term-1 Board Minor Subject Examinations will start from 17th November and 12th Board Term-1 Secondary Examinations will start from 16th November. Besides, examinations for major subjects of Class X will be held from November 30 to December 11 and examinations for major subjects of Class XII will be held from December 1 to 22.

CBSE Term-1 Board Exam Pattern

CBSE Term-1 Board Examination will be of objective type. Students will get 90 minutes for the main subject examination. Students will get 20 minutes to read the question paper. Papers will start at half past ten in the morning instead of half past ten in view of the cold season. Students will not be placed in the pass, compartment or required repeat category at the end of the Term 1 exam. The Term-2 exam will be taken offline in March-April 2022. The CBSE will announce the final result (CBSE Result 2022) only after the examinations of Terms 1 and 2.

CBSE Term 1 Exam 2022 Admission: Learn how to download

Step 1: Visit CBSE’s official website cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: On the Home page, click on the Admit Card link.

Step 3: Login by entering your User ID, Password and Security PIN.

Step 4: CBSE Admission Card will open on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and take a printout for further reference.

Opportunity to change the city of the exam

CBSE has also given students the opportunity to change the city and country of the exam. Covid-19 allows students who are in the city to take the board exam. The deadline to request a change of city of exam is November 10. After that, the schools will visit the official website of CBSE and upload the request. It should be noted that the request to change the city of the exam taken by the students after 11.59 pm on November 10 will not be granted.

