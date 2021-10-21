CBSE: CBSE Exam 2022: CBSE 10th, 12th Term-1 Exam New Notice Issued, Students will get this benefit – Important Notice issued by CBSE, Opportunity to change 10th, 12th Term 1 Board Examination Center

CBSE Exam 2022 Latest Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an important notification for the 10th and 12th Term 1 Board Examination (CBSE Term 1 Examination 2022). Students registered for the CBSE Board Exam 2022 will have the opportunity to change the city of the exam. The notice to change the city of the exam is available on the official website cbse.gov.in.



These students will directly benefit

The board will give students the opportunity to change the city of exams before the CBSE exams. Students who are still out of their school city will directly benefit from the option to change the city of the exam. Students who are due to Kovid-19 can take the exam wherever they are.

The board official gave this important information

In the notice issued, CBSE Controller of Examinations Samyam Bharadwaj said, ‘The Board has observed that some students are not yet in their school city where they have taken admission and are living elsewhere. Given this situation, CBSE will give students the opportunity to change the exam city at the right time. After this, students can request their respective schools to change the city of the examination center. He further said that no student’s request to change the city of the exam after the stipulated time will be accepted.

CBSE Term 1 Exam 2022 Date: Board exams will be held in November-December

In fact, the board had issued the schedule of Term-1 board exams on October 18, 2021, according to which the exams will start in November-December 2021. The 10th (Matric) Examination will start from 30th November 2021 and the 12th (Intermediate) Examination will start from 01st December 2021. Although these dates are for major exams only, the details of the exams will be sent to the schools later.

The objective type test will be 90 minutes

Due to corona virus (Covid-1), CBSE is conducting the 10th and 12th board exams in two terms this year. The Term-1 exam will be an offline objective type and you will have 90 minutes to complete the exam. Board exams will begin at 11.30am and continue until 1.00am.

CBSE Examination Center, City Change Information

CBCSE Term-1 Exam 10V Datesheet

CBSE Term-1 Exam 12th Date Sheet