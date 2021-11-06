cbse: CBSE Exam 2022: Important Notices Issued for OMR Sheets for Students and Teachers, Understand Before Exams – Important Issues of cbse exam 2022 omr Sheets, check here

Highlights Important Notices issued by CBSE.

Students and teachers need to understand the OMR sheet.

There will be sessions to understand the OMR sheet.

CBSE Exam 2022 OMR Sheet: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an important notice regarding CBSE Board Term-1 Examination. The board has directed all school principals to explain the OMR (Optical Mark Recognition) sheet to the students appearing for the 10th and 12th term-1 examinations.



The CBSE has issued a notice saying, “You are aware that for the first time CBSE will use OMR for 10th and 12th assessments. Therefore, all students and schools sitting for the exam must have complete knowledge about OMR. In addition, the CBSE has advised schools to conduct practice sessions for students and teachers. So that the OMR sheet can be understood.

The board is conducting the exam in two phases for the first time due to the Kovid-19 epidemic. If the CBSE Term-1 examination is of objective type i.e. if the question paper has multiple choice questions (MCQ) then Term-2 will be thematic. Both the posts are divided on the basis of 50-50% syllabus. 50% course will be done in each term.

Also read: CBSE Exam 2022: Guidelines issued, 45-50 days for a total of 189 subjects, admission soon

CBSE Exam 2022: Points required for decoding OMR sheet are also mentioned, which are as follows-

Students should be told that their details will be filled in the OMR first.

The student has to write the code of the question paper in the space provided on the OMR sheet in the upper right corner. The question paper code will be found on the question paper.

Write in your hand in the space provided: “I confirm that all the details given above are correct” and sign the OMR by hand.

Only use a blue or black ball point pen to fill in the information and give feedback.

The use of pencils is strictly forbidden. If it is found that the student has used a pencil to fill the OMR, it will be considered as an unjust way and the candidate will be dealt with according to the unjust tool rules.

Also read: CBSE Term 1 Admit Card 2022: CBSE 10th, 12th Board Term-1 Admit Card Coming Soon, See Important Details

The features of OMR sheet are as follows-