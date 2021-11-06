cbse: CBSE Exam 2022: Important Notices Issued for OMR Sheets for Students and Teachers, Understand Before Exams – Important Issues of cbse exam 2022 omr Sheets, check here
Highlights
- Important Notices issued by CBSE.
- Students and teachers need to understand the OMR sheet.
- There will be sessions to understand the OMR sheet.
The CBSE has issued a notice saying, “You are aware that for the first time CBSE will use OMR for 10th and 12th assessments. Therefore, all students and schools sitting for the exam must have complete knowledge about OMR. In addition, the CBSE has advised schools to conduct practice sessions for students and teachers. So that the OMR sheet can be understood.
The board is conducting the exam in two phases for the first time due to the Kovid-19 epidemic. If the CBSE Term-1 examination is of objective type i.e. if the question paper has multiple choice questions (MCQ) then Term-2 will be thematic. Both the posts are divided on the basis of 50-50% syllabus. 50% course will be done in each term.
CBSE Exam 2022: Points required for decoding OMR sheet are also mentioned, which are as follows-
- Students should be told that their details will be filled in the OMR first.
- The student has to write the code of the question paper in the space provided on the OMR sheet in the upper right corner. The question paper code will be found on the question paper.
- Write in your hand in the space provided: “I confirm that all the details given above are correct” and sign the OMR by hand.
- Only use a blue or black ball point pen to fill in the information and give feedback.
- The use of pencils is strictly forbidden. If it is found that the student has used a pencil to fill the OMR, it will be considered as an unjust way and the candidate will be dealt with according to the unjust tool rules.
The features of OMR sheet are as follows-
- 60 questions are answered in OMR regardless of the total number of questions given in the question paper of any subject. It is necessary to walk around with a black or blue ball pen to answer the total questions. It should be in the serial.
- Multiple answers will not be evaluated. This means that a question will have 45 questions and if the student changes the question number to 46 and writes 45 and answers the question in OMR, it will not be evaluated.
- To answer each question, there are 4 circles (A), (B), (C), and (D) in front of each question. One of these circles has to be darkened with a pen.
- Students are advised to darken the circle first and answer them. If they are completely satisfied, they should write the answer in one box.
- The purpose of giving the box is that if any candidate wants to change his answer, he should write it in the box.
- Even if the student is satisfied by darkening the circle, it has to be written in the answer box. Candidates have to give answers in a circle and in a frame.
- The answer written in the box will be considered final.
- If the box is empty and the answer is circled, it will be assumed that the student did not attempt the question.
- If the answer is given in a box and the circle is left blank, it will be assumed that the student has attempted the question.
