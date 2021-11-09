cbse: CBSE Exam 2022 Notice: CBSE 10th, 12th Term-1 Exam city change process starts, this is the last date – cbse exam 2022 exam city change process starts, cbse admission letter when, check details

Highlights Important Notice issued by CBSE.

The process of changing the city of exams for students began.

CBAC Term-1 Board Examination from 16th and 17th November.

CBSE Exam 2022 Latest Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board examinations are starting from 16th and 17th November 2021. Earlier, the board gave students the opportunity to change the city of exams. Students who had registered for the CBSE Board Exam 2022 can now seek permission from their school to change the city of the exam. The opportunity to change the city of the exam is November 10 at 11:59 p.m.



Due to the Corona virus (Covid 19) epidemic, the board has made it possible for students to take the term-1 exams ‘wherever they are’. The Board has issued an important notice on cbse.gov.in regarding change of examination center. According to a notice issued by CBS, if a student is living in another city because of covid, they can request their school to change the city of the exam. Students appearing in this category may request to change the city of examinations for theoretical, practical or both theory and practical examinations.



Indicate the city of your chosen exam by email

Students are advised to indicate the name of the city they wish to sit for in the CBSE Board Exam 2022 in the request. Requests can be sent via e-mail. Upon receipt of the request, schools are instructed to log on to the ‘School Portal’ available on the official website to submit the details. By 11.59pm on November 12, schools will upload information on requests from students on the CBSE website.

Also read: CBSE Exam 2022: Important Notice for OMR Sheet for Students and Teachers, Understand Before Exam

Remember this before changing the test city

Students are advised to choose the city carefully as no change permission will be accepted after the school submits the request. Keep an eye on the official website for more details of CBSE Board Exam 2022.

CBSE Admission Card: CBSE Admission Card can be issued today

CBSE will issue tickets for 10th, 12th Term-1 Board Examinations today, November 9, 2021. Students can also get their tickets by visiting the school’s official website or visiting the schools.

READ ALSO: CBSE Exam 2022 Admission Card: Admission Card for CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exams is updated today

Important Notice About CBSE Exam City Change