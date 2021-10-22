CBSE: CBSE Exam 2022: Punjabi’s main subjects Unhappy over keeping Punjabi away from main subjects, Board answers

CBSE Term-1 Exam 2022: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channy is unhappy with the datesheet released by CBSE. He has objected to the exclusion of Punjabi from the main subjects. The Punjab Chief Minister termed it as against the federal spirit of the Constitution and a violation of the right of Punjabi youth to learn their native language.



In fact, on October 18, CBSE had released the datesheet of major subjects of 10th and 12th Term-1 Board Examination (CBSE Term-1 Examination 2022). On October 20, the CBSE Datesheet 2022 was released.

What is the whole case?

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has categorized all regional languages ​​as minor, including Punjabi. Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channy has expressed displeasure over keeping Punjabi language in the minor category. He tweeted, ‘I strongly oppose the CBSE’s decision to keep Punjabi away from the original subjects. This is against the federal spirit of the Constitution, a violation of the right of Punjabi youth to learn their native language. I condemn this partisan boycott of Punjabis.

A CBSE official replied

Shortly after CM Charanjit Singh Channy’s tweet, a reply came from CBSE. The CBSE said in its Twitter account, “It has been clarified that the distribution of subjects for conducting the first phase examination has been done on purely administrative basis, subject to the number of subject wise candidates.” It does not in any way reflect the importance of the subject. The official further said, “Punjabi is one of the regional languages. All the regional languages ​​have been placed in the minor category considering the facilities and administrative facilities required for the examinations.

The 10th examination will be held from November 17 to December 7, while the 12th examination will be held from November 16 to December 30. There are 19 major subjects out of a total of 114 subjects in CBSE 12th and 9 out of 75 subjects in 10th standard have been placed in the list of major subjects.

