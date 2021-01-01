CBSE: CBSE Fact Check: This message of Annual Exam 2022 is going viral on social media, CBSE has told the truth – cbse Fake News Notice Release for 9th and 11th Exam 2022, see here

Highlights The message of CBSE Exam 2022 is going viral on social media.

The CBSE issued the notice saying only avoid rumors, sharing.

False claim in viral message- Board will prepare 9th, 11th question papers.

CBSE Fake News Notice: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued important instructions regarding the 9th and 11th examinations. The board has issued an official notice and clarified that it will not prepare question papers for 9th, 11th. CBSE has denied rumors of question papers going viral on social media.



CBSE has issued fake news notice on its official website www.cbse.gov.in on September 9, 2021. The notice said, “It has come to light that CBSE will prepare question papers for all its schools for the 9th and 11th standard examinations.” In this context, it has been clarified that this is fake news and there is no such plan in the agenda of CBSE.

The CBSE further said, “It is reiterated that you should not believe any information that is circulating on social media and is not available on the board’s website. The circle first publishes all the information on your website. Therefore, only the information available on the Board’s website is valid. ‘

Also Read: CISCE Board Exam 2021: ICSE, ISC Board Exam Semester-1 Datesheet Issued, Direct Link Here

What is the fake message of CBSE question paper?

In fact, it is claimed on WhatsApp that, ‘The Board has informed all its schools that CBSE will prepare the question papers for the 9th and 11th exams. The number of 9th and 11th class students has been invited from all the schools and the board will send question papers according to the number of students. The CBSE had announced changes to the 2022 board exams, but has yet to announce anything about the final exams for the 9th and 11th.

At the same time, the Fact Check Press Information Bureau (PIB Fact Check) reported on Twitter that a WhatsApp message claiming that the CBSE had created question papers for the 9th and 11th final exams was going viral. PIB tweeted, “WhatsApp message claiming that CBSE will prepare question papers for Class 9th and 11th final exams. This claim is fake! CBSE has not made any such announcement. It should be avoided.”

Also read: NIRF Ranking 2021 List: These are the top universities and colleges in India, the list released

CBSE Fake News Notice, check here