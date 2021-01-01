CBSE: CBSE Reform Examination 2021: CBSE 10th, 12th Reform Examination starting from 25th August, ICSE 16th – CBSE, ICSE Board 10th, 12th Reform Examination starting from 2021

Highlights CBSE, ICSE reform exam coming soon.

Important dates for registration, examination and result were told to the Supreme Court.

The CBSE Reform Examination will be held till September 15.

CBSE, ICSE Board Class 10, 12 Correction Examination 2021: CBSE 10th and 12th Correction Examination (CBSE 10th, 12th Correction Examination 2021) will start from 25th August. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) told the apex court that the correctional examinations for students would be held between August 25 and September 15. CBSE 10th, 12th results will be announced on September 30, 2021. ICSE may announce the results around September 20.



In fact, due to corona virus (COVID 19), most of the boards including CBSE and ICSE had canceled 10th, 12th board exams and the results were declared on the basis of objective evaluation. However, students were given the option to sit for the re-examination to improve their marks if they were not happy with the marks obtained based on the ongoing assessment process. Both CBSE and ICSE had filed separate affidavits for the reform examination. The examination dates given by the board have been approved by a bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar.

Datesheet to be released on 10th August (CBSE Exam Datesheet 2021)

Students who want to appear for the CBSE Compartmental and Improvement Examination can register online by visiting the official website from August 10. The CBSE said that on August 10, the portals for 10th and 12th amendment, correspondence and registration of private candidates will be opened and the datesheet will also be uploaded.

The board exam will come from a reduced syllabus

The CBSE said the board exam would be prepared on the basis of the reduced syllabus. So, students can prepare for the improvement exam from the same course. The board also said that students whose results have not been declared as per the table policy can take the exam.

Date of ICSE Correction Examination 2021

Registration for the Correctional Examination from the Board of Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) has started from 04th August and the schedule of the examination was announced on 06th August. The board will hold correctional examinations for 10th and 12th on August 16. The results are expected to be released by September 20 (ICSE Amendment Results 2021).

