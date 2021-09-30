CBSE: CBSE Result 2021: CBSE 10th Compartment Exam Results Announced, Here is the direct link – CBSE Announces 10th Compartment Result 2021, Here are the steps to check

Highlights CBSE 10th Compartment Exam Results 2021 Announced.

Offline special exams were conducted in August-September 2021.

There was a box of more than 17000 students.

CBSE Removal 2021, CBSE 10th Compartment Removal 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the results of CBSE Class 10 compartment examination 2021 on Thursday, September 30, 2021. Students appearing for the CBSE Class X examination can now visit the official website of CBSE cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in.



After the results of CBSE 12th compartment examination were announced, 10th standard students were waiting for their correction or compartment results, which ended today. The Board (CBSE) Intermediate (CBSE 12th) compartment results were announced yesterday i.e. 29th September 2021.

When was the special examination of class X held?

Offline compartments or special examinations of 10th were conducted between 25th August to 08th September 2021 keeping in view the Covid-19 protocol. Here’s how to check the results-

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2021: Learn how to check results

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE mentioned above.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the results link.

Step 3: A new page will open.

Step 4: Here, click on the link ‘Secondary School Certificate Compartment Examination (X) Result 2021’.

Step 5: A login page will open where you can enter your name, school number and date of birth.

Step 6: On the computer screen, ‘CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2021’ will open.

Step 7: Check it out and download the page and take a printout for further reference.

It had a compartment of more than 17000 students

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had announced the results of CBSE 10th on August 3 this year. The CBSE 10th results this year accounted for 0.84 per cent of the total students or 17,636 student compartments.

