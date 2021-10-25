cbse: cbse term 1 admit card 2022: cbse 10th, 12th board term -1 admit card soon, check important details – cbse term 1 admit card 2022 To get out on cbse.nic.in, check what you need to know

Highlights CBSE Term-1 Admission Soon.

The 10th, 12th Board Term-1 examination will be held in November-December 2021.

CBSE results will be released after Terms-1 and 2.

CBSE Term 1 Admission Card 2022, CBSE Exam 2022 Update: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10th and 12th Term-1 examinations will be held in November-December 2021. CBSE will soon issue tickets for 10th, 12th Term-1 Exam (CBSE Exam 2022 Term-1). After the issuance of tickets, students can visit cbse.gov.in and download their hall tickets.



When will CBSE 10th and 12th exams be held?

CBSE Class 10 Term-1 Board Secondary Examinations will start from 17th November. Examinations in major subjects will be held from November 30 to December 11. At the same time, examinations for 12th minor subjects will be held from 16th November and examinations for major subjects from 01 to 22 December 2021.

What will the exam be like?

The CBSE Term-1 Board Exam will have objective type questions. Students will get 90 minutes for the main subject exam. The duration of minor subjects is given on the date sheet and question paper. Students will get 20 minutes to read the question paper. Looking at the winter season, papers will start at 11:30 a.m. instead of 10:30 p.m.

Read also: CBSE Exam 2022: CBSE 10th, 12th Term-1 Exam New Notice Issued, Students will get this benefit

CBSE Term-2 Exam

The CBSE Term 2 Board Examinations will be held in March-April 2022. However, whether Term-2 is objective or subjective, its decision will be made taking into account the Covid-19 situation. The final result of CBSE (CBSE Result 2022) will be announced only after the examination of 1st and 2nd term. The board will not place students in a pass, compartment or required repeat category at the end of the first exam.

Read also: CBSE announces datesheet for first term of 10th and 12th board exams, find out what is the plan

How To Download CBSE Term 1 Admission Card 2022: Here’s how

Step 1: Visit the official website cbse.gov.in after the issuance of CBSE Term-1 Admission Card.

Step 2: On the home page, the ‘CBSE Term 1 Exam Admission’ link will be activated, click on it.

Step 3: Type your school code and roll number.

Step 4: CBSE Admission Card will open on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and take a printout for further reference.

CBCSE Term-1 Exam 10th Datesheet, Major Subject Datesheet

CBSE Term-1 Exam 12V Datesheet, Major Subject Datesheet