CBSE Class 10 Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy Syllabus 2021-2022 (PDF)





CBSE Class 10 Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy Syllabus 2021-22 is out there right here for obtain in PDF. This new syllabus for Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy may be very helpful to arrange correct planning to review the topic within the new educational session. College students should know the newest course construction for efficient preparations for the CBSE Class 10 Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy Examination 2021-2022.

Test CBSE Class 10 Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy Syllabus 2021-2022 (Code – 254):

Goal: The principle goal of this paper is to allow the scholars to grasp the elemental ideas and develop expertise of making ready and sustaining easy books of accounts from given particulars.

Idea Paper – 70 Marks

Time – 3 Hours

210 Durations

(*10*) Unit Contents Marks Interval I Capital and Income 8 25 II Depreciation 12 35 III Financial institution Reconciliation Assertion 14 45 IV Payments of Trade 10 25 V Closing Accounts 14 45 VI Accounting from Incomplete Data 12 35 Complete 70 210 Mission 30 30

Additionally Test: CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2021-2022 (All Topics)

Unit 1: Capital and Income 25 Durations 08 Marks

(*10*) Content material Studying Outcomes Capital and income: Capital and income receipts, capital and income expenditure and deferred income expenditure The learners would be capable of: ● Recapitulate the that means of the phrases ‘Capital’ and ‘Income’ ● Respect the distinction between capital and income receipts and capital and income expenditure ● Purchase the data about deferred income Expenditure

Unit 2: Depreciation 35 Durations 12 Marks

(*10*) Content material Studying Outcomes Depreciation: Want and strategies of charging depreciation-straight line and Diminishing stability methodology (no change within the methodology) The learners would be capable of: ● Clarify the need of offering depreciation on fastened property ● Develop the talent of utilizing the totally different strategies i.e. straight line and diminishing stability for computing depreciation ● Put together fastened property accounting utilizing straight line and diminishing stability methodology of charging depreciation

Unit 3: Financial institution Reconciliation Assertion 45 Durations 14 Marks

(*10*) Content material Studying Outcomes Financial institution Reconciliation Assertion: That means Preparation of BRS with the given money e book / move e book stability The learners would be capable of: ● Perceive the idea of financial institution reconciliation assertion ● Respect the necessity of making ready financial institution reconciliation assertion ● Develop understanding of making ready financial institution reconciliation Assertion

Unit 4: Payments of Trade 25 Durations 10 Marks

(*10*) Content material Studying Outcomes Invoice of Trade: Nature and use of Payments of Trade, Phrases utilized in Payments of Trade. Easy transactions associated to payments of change (No dishonour, retiring & renewal of the invoice) The learners would be capable of: ● Purchase the data of utilizing payments of change for financing enterprise transactions ● Perceive the necessity of Payments of change in enterprise ● State the that means of totally different phrases utilized in payments of change and their implication in accounting ● Develop within the talent of journalising easy invoice transactions within the e book of creditor and debtor

Unit 5: Closing Accounts 45 Durations 14 Marks

(*10*) Content material Studying Outcomes Closing Accounts: Preparation of Buying and selling and Revenue & loss Account and Stability Sheet of Sole dealer. Adjustment for closing inventory solely. [amount of closing stock to be given] The learners would be capable of: ● State the that means of monetary statements & the aim they serve for a sole proprietor. ● Develop the talent of making ready Buying and selling Account and calculating gross revenue. ● Develop the talent of making ready Revenue & Loss Account and calculating the online revenue ● Clarify the necessity for making ready ‘Stability Sheet’. ● Perceive the methods of making ready the ‘Stability Sheet’. ● Develop the understanding to the straightforward adjustment for closing inventory

Unit 6: Accounting from Incomplete Data 35 Durations 12 Marks

(*10*) Content material Studying Outcomes Accounting from Incomplete Data: That means; preparation of assertion of Revenue, assertion of affairs. [statement of affairs method only] The learners would be capable of: ● State the that means of incomplete information ● Perceive the makes use of and limitations of incomplete information ● Develop the talent of computation of revenue / loss by making ready Assertion of Revenue ● Develop the talent of making ready ‘Assertion of Affairs’ and verify the place of the enterprise on a specific date

Mission Work

Mission – I

15 Durations 15 Marks

→ Determine 20 objects and classify them as capital and income receipts, capital and income expenditure and deferred income expenditure.

(OR every other matter associated to the course content material)

Mission – II

15 Durations 15 Marks

→ Make a press release of affairs for incomplete information of a small store.

(OR every other matter associated to the course content material)

This full syllabus will also be saved in PDF by clicking on the next hyperlink:

Essential: Test CBSE Class 10 Greatest Full Research Materials for 2021-2022 Session