CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Syllabus 2021-22| Download in PDF

CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Syllabus for tutorial session 2021-2022 may be downloaded from right here in PDF format. This syllabus contains the course content material and evaluation scheme for brand new tutorial session.

CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Syllabus 2021-2022 is obtainable right here. All the category 10 college students who’ve opted for Elements of Business as their elective topic can obtain the total syllabus from right here and discuss with the identical for correct research of the topic. The CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Syllabus mentions the newest course construction and examination sample for the present tutorial session. College students should use this new syllabus as an instructive software to arrange for his or her Elements of Business examination and rating the specified marks.

Examine Course Construction for CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business (Code 154) 2021-22:

Max. Marks – 100 Marks

Time – 3 Hours

Concept: 70 Marks

Sensible/ Mission: 30 Marks

Unit Marks I Joint Inventory Firm 10 II Sources of Business Finance 10 III Communication in Business Organisations 15 IV Promoting and Distribution 15 V Massive Scale Retail Commerce 10 VI Promoting 10 Sensible / Mission 30

Additionally Examine: CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2021-2022 – All Topics

Contents

I Joint Inventory Firm Personal and Public firm: that means and options. II Sources of Business Finance – Owned and Borrowed Funds. III Communication in Business Which means and strategies: letter, e-mail, video conferencing, phone IV Promoting and Distribution (a) Idea of buy and sale (b) Varieties – Money, Credit score, Rent Buy System and Installment Cost System V Massive Scale Retail Commerce (a) Types of giant scale retail commerce – Departmental Retailer and A number of outlets (b) Non-store retailing- Mail order enterprise, tele-shopping, automated merchandising machines, promoting by way of web VI Promoting (a) Private Promoting – that means and significance (b) Gross sales promotion – that means and strategies (c) Promoting – that means, significance and media of promoting

GUIDELINES FOR PRACTICAL

Mission/ chart must be transient and must be of 20-30 pages, ideally handwritten.

The undertaking can be evaluated on the next parameters:

→ Put together a chart / Mission on anybody subject from syllabus (20 Marks)

→ Viva (10 Marks)

The complete syllabus may be downloaded in PDF format from the hyperlink given under:

Jagran Josh, India's leading education website, also comes up here with the all-in-one study material for class 10 board examination preparations.

Vital – CBSE Class 10 Greatest Full Examine Materials for 2021-2022 (All Topics)



