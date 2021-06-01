CBSE Class 10 Painting Syllabus for Academic Session 2021-22| Download New Curriculum in PDF





CBSE Class 10 Painting Syllabus 2021-2022 is a really helpful useful resource for these having Painting as their elective topic. College students can know the content material in element that must be ready all by means of the continuing educational session. They will additionally know the undertaking particulars and evaluation scheme following which they’ll research the topic successfully to attain excessive marks in the CBSE Class 10 Painting Examination. CBSE Class 10 Painting Syllabus for the brand new educational session 2021-2022 is accessible right here for obtain in PDF format.

Verify Class 10 Painting Syllabus 2021-2022 (Code 049):

Principle Paper

Time allowed: 2 hours

Most Marks: 30

UNIT- I: Fundamentals of Visible Arts (10 Marks)

(The Parts and Principals)

UNIT-II : Strategies and Supplies of Painting (10 Marks)

Understanding and applicable use of:

(i) Instruments

(ii) Painting Supplies – Poster Colors, Water Colors, Oil Pastels and Pencils

UNIT-III: Story of Indian Artwork (10 Marks)

(i) Appreciation of Indian Artwork masking chosen work, sculptures and architectural glimpses.

(*10*) (a) Work (i) Bodhisattava Padmapani (Ajanta) (ii) Mom Teresa (performed by M.f. Husain) (b) Sculpture (i) Ashokan Lion capital (Mauryan Interval) (ii) Nataraja (Chola Interval) (c) Structure (i) Kailashnatha Temple, (Ellora, Maharashtra) (ii) Taj Mahal (Agra, Uttar Pradesh)

(ii) Indian People Artwork – Work: Madhubani and Warli

Additionally Verify: CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2021-2022 (All Topics)

Sensible Time allowed: 3 hours

Most Marks: 70

Exterior Evaluation for Sensible 50 marks

Painting-Composition

Painting from Reminiscence – Easy composition in water/poster/pastel colors on given topics primarily based on sketching from life and nature. It might even be in summary/semiabstract/people artwork types.

a) Compositional-arrangement together with emphasis on the topic – 15 marks

b) Therapy of media with an applicable color scheme – 15 marks

c) Originality and creativity – 10 marks

d) Total impression – 10 marks

Inside Evaluation: 20 marks

It consists of;

(i) Periodic Exams – There will likely be three periodic exams in a yr, out which the perfect two will likely be assessed. (10 marks)

(ii) Mission work – Portfolio will include 10 greatest work of color sketches, Painting compositions in water colours, poster colours, oil pastels and in pencil colours performed throughout the yr. (10 marks)

The Class 10 Painting Syllabus 2021-2022 can be saved in PDF by clicking on the next hyperlink:

Essential* Verify CBSE Class 10 Finest Full Examine Materials for 2021-2022 (Completely Free)