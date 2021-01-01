CBSE Class 10 Punjabi Syllabus 2021-22 (PDF)

(*10*)

Get CBSE Class 10 Punjabi Syllabus for the tutorial session 2021-2022 in PDF format right here. Obtain the brand new Class tenth Punjabi Syllabus and Research the topic based on the identical.

The Central Board of Secondary Training (CBSE) has launched the CBSE Class 10 Punjabi Syllabus for the brand new tutorial session 2021-2022. CBSE Class 10 Punjabi Syllabus is designed with an goal to make college students accustomed to the wealthy Punjabi literature that’s composed of quite a lot of tales, performs, poetry, and so on., and assist them be taught the usage of the language appropriately.

The brand new CBSE Punjabi Syllabus for Class 10 begins with the query paper breakup for the 12 months finish written examination after which it mentions the inner evaluation scheme for 2021-2022. It additionally mentions the content material to be ready for various sections of the paper – studying talent, grammar, writing talent and textbook together with their weightage for the annual board examination. College students should undergo the total syllabus to check successfully and rating good marks in CBSE Class 10 Punjabi Examination 2021-2022.

Test under the CBSE Class 10 Punjabi Syllabus 2021-2022 (Code No. 004):

Time Allowed – 3Hrs

Most Marks – 80

Additionally Test: CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2021-2022 – All Topics

Blueprint of the CBSE Class 10 Punjabi Query Paper 2021-2022:

The complete syllabus could be downloaded in PDF format from the hyperlink given under:

Jagran Josh has compiled the total examine materials for sophistication 10 board examination preparations which incorporates essential assets to check the key topics successfully to be able to simply handle to attain greater than 90 % marks in your CBSE Class 10 Board Examination 2021-2022. You may get the most recent syllabus of all topics together with the most recent NCERT Books, NCERT Options, Chapter Notes, Necessary Questions (Goal and Subjective), earlier years’ query papers, pattern papers and plenty of different essential assets that may assist you to carry out meritoriously in your exams.

Necessary – CBSE Class 10 Greatest Full Research Materials for 2021-2022 (All Topics)