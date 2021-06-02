CBSE Class 10 Result 2021: 99.04 Percent Students Passed No Merit List – CBSE Class 10 Result 2021: This time 99.04 percent result, merit list will not be made

CBSE Class 10 Result 2021: In this year’s result, girl students have outperformed the students. More than 57000 students have scored more than 95% marks.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 : New Delhi. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the 10th class result. In this year’s examination result, 99.04 percent students have been declared passed, which is 8 percent more than last year’s 91.46 percent. This time 21.5 lakh students had registered for the 10th class exam, out of which about 26000 students appeared for the private exam. Their result has not been declared yet. Apart from these, the exam results of 16639 students have also been withheld due to under process. Their result will be declared later.

girls won

As usual, girls have outshone in this year’s result too. The pass percentage of students is 98.89 and the pass percentage of girl students is 99.24 percent. This time all the transgender students who appeared in the exam have also passed. In this year’s results, more than two lakh students have secured 90 per cent marks while 57,824 students have secured 95 per cent marks.

These divisions performed better

This time the best result has been from Trivandrum where 99.99 percent students have been declared passed. After this 99.96 students have passed in Bengaluru. These divisions have topped in CBSE 10th class results.

Trivandrum (99.99%)

Bengaluru (99.96%)

Chennai (99.94%)

Pune (99.92%)

Ajmer (99.88%)

Panchkula (99.77%)

Patna (99.66%)

Bhubaneswar (99.62%)

Bhopal (99.47%)

Chandigarh (99.46%)

Result prepared like this

Due to the postponement of the 10th and 12th class examinations of CBSE and all state boards due to Corona epidemic, the government adopted a formula based on the marks obtained in the previous years and the marks obtained in the internal examination of the school, this year’s examination results. decided to issue. In this regard, students’ internal marks and previous years’ marks were sought from all the schools and on the basis of that this year’s result has been prepared.