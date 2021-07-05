CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 May Be Released Soon At Cbseresults.nic.in – CBSE Class 10 Result 2021: Result will be declared today at 12 noon, you can check this way

CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 : New Delhi. Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE 10th class result will be released today at 12 noon. Earlier the result was to be released on August 2 but due to some reasons it was postponed. Giving information in this regard, CBSE Board officials had said that the 10th class result can be released any time this week. He also talked about announcing the date in this regard soon. The result will be released on the official website of the board https://cbseresults.nic.in/. Let us tell you that recently on July 30, CBSE Board had released the 12th class result.

CBSE Class 10 Board exam results 2021 will also be available through Digilocker

For this, first you have to go to the official website of DigiLocker http://www.digilocker.gov.in/ or in your smartphone. Digilocker App must be downloaded.

App must be downloaded. After that sign in to the app using phone or aadhaar number. Here there will be a column named ‘Education’, browse it.

In the Education column, ‘Central Board of Secondary Education’ will appear, on opening it, the option of ‘Class X Marksheet’ will come. Click on it.

In this way a new page will open. In this, the result can be downloaded by submitting the details of name, year and roll number.

Here’s how to download CBSE Class 10 Result 2021

To see the CBSE 10th class result, first of all open the official website of the board https://cbse.gov.in/ or https://cbseresults.nic.in/.

Here on the top of the home page the link of 10th class result will appear, click on it. This will open a new page.

Enter your roll number and school number details on this page and click on submit.

By doing this a new page will open where the result will appear. Students will be able to download and take a print of this result.

Result prepared like this

It is noteworthy that this time due to Corona epidemic, the 10th and 12th class exams of CBSE and all state boards were postponed. In such a situation, adopting a formula, the government had decided to release the results of this year on the basis of the scores of previous years. In this regard, students’ internal marks and previous years’ marks were sought from all the schools and on the basis of that this year’s result has been prepared.