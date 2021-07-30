CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 Will Not Release Today : CBSE Board – CBSE Class 10 Result 2021: Result will not come today, date will be announced soon

CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 : New Delhi. The Central Board of Secondary Education will not release the CBSE 10th class result today. Giving this information, CBSE Board officials said that the 10th class result can be released this week. The date in this regard will be announced soon. In this situation students will have to wait for some more time for the result. The result will be released on the official website of the board https://cbseresults.nic.in/. Let us tell you that recently on July 30, CBSE Board had released the 12th class result.

Here’s how to download CBSE Class 10 Result 2021

To see the CBSE 10th class result, first of all open the official website of the board https://cbse.gov.in/ or https://cbseresults.nic.in/.

Here on the top of the home page the link of 10th class result will appear, click on it. This will open a new page.

Enter your roll number and school number details on this page and click on submit.

By doing this a new page will open where the result will appear. Students will be able to download and take a print of this result.

Result prepared like this

It is noteworthy that this time due to Corona epidemic, the 10th and 12th class exams of CBSE and all state boards were postponed. In such a situation, adopting a formula, the government had decided to release the results of this year on the basis of the scores of previous years. The marks of the students were sought in this regard from all the schools and on the basis of that the result of this year has been prepared.