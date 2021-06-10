CBSE Class 10 Results 2021 Likely to be Announced Soon, Board Releases FAQs on Evaluation Criteria | Big Updates Students Must Know

CBSE Class 10 Results 2021 Likely to be Announced Quickly, Board Releases FAQs on Evaluation Criteria | Big Updates Students Must Know





New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Training, CBSE is probably going to launch the Class 10 End result 2021 in few days. The board has launched extra incessantly requested questions, which is an extension of beforehand launched FAQs. The CBSE Class 10 college students can go to the official web site of the board i.e. cbse.gov.in for extra particulars

The listing will resolve the question of the scholars and friends on CBSE Class 10 End result 2021 and its analysis standards.

The extra FAQs launched for CBSE Class 10 End result 2021 are categorized below arithmetic commonplace and primary, languages, college students within the specific vary, the primary batch of change over class colleges and so forth.

For the comfort of the scholars, the extra FAQs for CBSE Class 10 End result 2021 are shared under.

CBSE Cancels Board Exams:(*10*)

In view of the unsure circumstances due to COVID and the suggestions obtained from numerous stakeholders, the Modi determined to cancel the Class XII Board Exams this 12 months. It was additionally determined that CBSE will take steps to compile the outcomes of sophistication XII college students as per a well-defined goal standards in a time-bound method

The Prime Minister mentioned that the choice on Class 12 CBSE Exams has been taken within the curiosity of scholars. He said that COVID-19 has affected the educational calendar and the problem of Board Exams has been inflicting immense nervousness amongst college students, dad and mom and academics, which should be put to an finish.

PM mentioned that the Covid scenario is a dynamic scenario throughout the nation. Whereas the numbers are coming down within the nation and a few states are managing the scenario by way of efficient micro-containment, some states have nonetheless opted for a lockdown. Students, dad and mom and academics are naturally frightened in regards to the well being of the scholars in such a scenario. PM mentioned that college students mustn’t be compelled to seem for exams in such a aggravating scenario.

The Prime Minister burdened that the well being and security of our college students is of utmost significance and there would be no compromise on this side. He mentioned that in immediately’s time, such exams can’t be the rationale to put our youth in danger.

PM mentioned that each one stakeholders want to present sensitivity for college kids. PM directed officers to be certain that the outcomes are ready in accordance with well-defined standards, in a good and time-bound method.