CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Syllabus 2021-2022| Download New Curriculum in PDF



CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Syllabus 2021-22 is offered right here. Download the brand new syllabus to test the course construction and evaluation scheme designed for the brand new educational session.

CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Syllabus 2021-2022 is offered right here for obtain in PDF format. The Central Board of Secondary Schooling (CBSE) has launched the brand new syllabus with out eliminating any half for the present educational yr 2021-2022. All the category 10 college students having Sanskrit as one in all their topics should undergo the newest CBSE syllabus to know the course construction and examination sample for the present educational yr. CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Syllabus 2021-2022 could be downloaded from right here in PDF format. Hyperlinks to entry another essential sources for CBSE Class 10 Board Examination 2021-22 are additionally talked about on the finish of this text.

Test CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Syllabus 2021-2022 (Code No. 122)

Examination Construction 2021-22

Sanskrit (Code-122)

Class – tenth

Kind of Query No. of Query No. of Division Mark per Query Whole Marks MCQ 1 Mark 4+4+4+3+4+3+3+5+4+6=40 10 1 40 VSA ½ Mark 2+2+2=6 3 ½ 3 VSA 1 Mark 2=2 1 1 2 LA ½ Mark (Fill in the Blanks) 10+4=14 2 ½ 7 LA ½ Mark 8=8 1 ½ 4 LA 1 Mark 5+5+2+2+2=16 5 1 16 LA 2 Marks 2=2 1 2 4 Title Q 1 Mark 1=1 1 1 1 SA Q 1 Mark 3=1 1 1 3

Get the total CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Syllabus from the hyperlink given under:

CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Syllabus 2021-2022 has the main points of query paper format, course content material, evaluation scheme and all different essential particulars which might be essential for the examine of the topic and put together successfully for the Sanskrit examination.

Word down the next issues in CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Syllabus 2021-22:

→ Kind of the questions for Sanskrit Examination 2021-22

→ Part-wise weightage for the yr finish examination

→ Content material prescribed for every sort of questions

→ Design of the query paper for board examination 2022

→ Tips for inner evaluation

Use the CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Syllabus to plan your research correctly that may provide help to rating excessive marks in your exams.

Additionally Test:

CBSE Class 10 Syllabus of All Topics for 2021-2022 (Download in PDF)

CBSE Class 10 Full & Finest Research Materials for 2021-2022 (Completely Free)

(*10*)