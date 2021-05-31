CBSE Class 10 Spanish Syllabus for New Academic Session 2021-22



CBSE Syllabus for Class 10 Spanish (Code – 096):

Goals and aims: The intention is to strengthen the essential information of the language imparted in Class IX and develop additional the acquired expertise.

Matters:

(A) Studying Part:

A scholar ought to have the ability to:

(i) establish the logical argument of a easy textual content; and

(ii) perceive the concepts implicit within the argument and extract key factors from textual content, visible supplies and graphics.

(B) Writing Part:

A scholar ought to have the ability to:

(i) write quick compositions on on a regular basis life conditions on household, associates, festivals, cultural occasions, metropolis, and so on. with emphasis on growing sentences with logical sequences;

(ii) reproduce the grammatical elements recognized within the syllabus by way of written workout routines; and (iii) use language applicable to function and viewers.

(C) Utilized Grammar:

• Reflexive tense and impersonal ‘Se’

• Revision of the idea of comparability of equality, superiority and inferiority

• Direct and oblique object pronoun

• Conjunction: además, es que, and so on.

• Expressions resembling: Deber + infinitivo / Tener que + infinitivo / Hay que + infinitivo / ¿Se puede + infinitivo? / ¿Me das +…?

• Use of the verb Doler and expressions with Tener dolor de + sustantivo

• Prepositions: Por / Para

• Use of verbs Pensar and Creer to precise opinion

• Distinction muy / mucho

• Current excellent tense (pretérito perfecto) and previous indefinite tense (pretérito indefinido)

• Previous imperfect tense (pretérito imperfecto)

• Distinction between pretérito perfecto, pretérito indefinido and pretérito imperfecto

• Paraphrase: Pensar + infinitivo, Haber que + infinitivo

• Consecutive conjunction: por eso

• Revision of the idea of direct and oblique object pronouns

• Detrimental command (singular/plural) + direct/oblique object pronoun

• Thought of the subjunctive temper.

(D) Tradition/Civilization/Literature:

(i) Construct on the concept of familiarity with fundamental cultural and civilizational data referring to Spanish-speaking international locations.

(ii) Apart from those prescribed in Class-IX, the next authors could also be added: Lope de Vega, Gustavo Adolfo Bécquer, Camilo José Cela, Gabriel García Márquez, Jorge Luis Borges, Mario Vargas Llosa.

(iii) The scholar is anticipated to establish one or two necessary works and the subject material. The scholar ought to have the ability to write quick word utilizing easy sentence buildings.

NOTE FOR THE TEACHER: (Some suggestions)

1. The above content material needs to be introduced and built-in in didactic supplies and communicative actions (associated to high school atmosphere) contained in the classroom in such a manner that the coed develops the next competencies:

Purposeful competencies:

• expresar hipótesis • añadir información y describir y valorar una cosa • expresar obligación • pedir algo / un favor y responder afirmativamente o negativamente • pedir permiso, conceder o denegar el permiso • hablar de planes y proyectos • hablar de hechos históricos • relacionar diferentes acontecimientos del pasado • hablar de recuerdos (eventos de la familia, infancia, and so on.) • comparar algo ahora y antes • expresar dolor – hablar de síntomas y enfermedades • describir personas/objetos en el pasado • contar sucesos pasados en relación con • el presente, contar experiencias de la vida y las acciones de la semana • hablar de acciones del pasado que se repiten, acciones habituales en el pasado • hablar de recuerdos (eventos de la familia, infancia, and so on.) • expresar sorpresa y extrañeza • presentar una causa y una consecuencia • reaccionar ante una información • dar instrucciones y consejos • hacer recomendaciones, expresar prohibiciones

Phonetical and orthographical competencies:

• entonación • entonación de frases afirmativas e interrogativas • la acentuación de diptongos, triptongos e hiato • la sílaba fuerte • entonación de frases usadas para disculparse • acentuación de interrogativas y exclamativas

2. The next steered lexicon to be built-in into supplies and communicative actions in such a manner that the coed practices the goal language in actual context:

• vocabulario para narrar experiencias de las vacaciones • establecimientos comerciales • prendas de vestir, tejidos, materiales y formas, vocabulario de la moda • artículos de regalo, ropa, calzado y complementos • viajes, tipos de turismo • los paisajes, léxico del tiempo meteorológico • lugares de interés turístico en una ciudad, categoría de instalaciones turísticas, servicios en un resort • señales de tráfico, servicios de la calle • mobiliario urbano • problemas de salud y medicamentos • obligaciones • expresiones y frases hechas para reaccionar • las celebraciones • descripción física de personas – carácter y personalidad • léxico relacionado con permisos y prohibiciones • estados de ánimo, sentimientos

3. Efforts needs to be made to supply socio-cultural data of Spanish-speaking international locations: lugares de interés turístico en el mundo hispano, principales premios del mundo de la cultura, teatro, cine, literatura-, horario comercial en el mundo hispano, signos específicos de algunos establecimientos (correos, estancos, and so on.), actos sociales: bodas, nacimientos, and so on., principales autores de cuentos del mundo hispano, la sociedad española precise: el sistema de gobierno.

4. In Part D which is said to Tradition/Civilization/Literature, the trainer is anticipated to supply fundamental details about the cultural and civilizational points of the Spanishspeaking areas. The identical for very well-known literary texts of authors cited.

5. The above-mentioned examples are suggestive in nature and the trainer relying on the wants of the scholars could improvise the identical throughout the framework of the prescribed syllabus.

Prescribed e book: Continuation of Aula Internacional 1 textbook with new workout routines to be framed by the trainer. Related chapters from the next textbook could also be referred to for use as per the prescribed syllabus.

• Aula Worldwide 2 (CD+workbook) by Jaime Corpas et.al, Difusión, Madrid Reference books:

• Collins Gem Spanish College Dictionary, Collins

• Be taught Spanish by way of video games and actions (Degree 1), by Pablo Rocío Domínguez, ELI Publishing

• en acción A2, (CD + workbook) by Elena Verdía, Marisa González, et. al., enClave ELE

• Compañeros 2, (CD+Workbook) by Francisca Castro et.al., SGEL

e-Sources:

• “Mi mundo en palabras”:

https://cvc.cervantes.es/ensenanza/mimundo/default.htm

• “Lecturas paso a paso” (lecturas adaptadas con actividades interactivas):

https://cvc.cervantes.es/aula/lecturas/

• “Pasatiempos de Rayuela” (actividades interactivas):

https://cvc.cervantes.es/ensenanza/pasatiempos/default.php

• “En sintonía con el español” (podcast en español):

https://cvc.cervantes.es/ensenanza/ese/default.htm

SPANISH (CODE: 096)

EXAMINATION STRUCTURE FOR CLASS X

The Query Paper will likely be of most 80 marks and will likely be divided into 4 sections:

Part A: Studying Part – 15 marks

Part B: Writing Part – 15 marks

Part C: Utilized Grammar – 35 marks

Part D: Tradition/Civilization/Literature – 15 marks

Scheme of part and weightage to content material:

Be aware: All questions and solutions will likely be within the goal language.

Inside Evaluation for Class X (Spanish)

The weightage of inner evaluation is 20 Marks and is split into the next elements:

A. Periodic Assessments (2 finest out of three to be counted) – Complete weightage 10 out of 20.

– Take a look at to be primarily based on grammar and studying comprehensions being taught. The trouble needs to be to watch the progress of the coed in direction of assembly the course goals and aims.

B. Pocket book submission – Complete weightage 05 out of 20.

– College students are anticipated to keep up pocket book for class work and different home-based enrichment workout routines.

– Evaluation could also be performed on the idea of regularity on: • project completion • neatness and maintenance of pocket book

– Trainer is anticipated to supply common suggestions to the scholars and establish scholar’s strengths and weak spot.

C. Topic enrichment exercise – Complete weightage 05 out of 20.

– The trainer ought to assess college students on the abilities of language studying specifically, listening and talking. The evaluation needs to be performed on 20 marks, 10 marks every for listening and talking.

– Two out of three assessments shall be counted. The trainer ought to assess the coed’s skill to speak and use the essential construction of the language with applicable vocabulary. The trainer must also make sure that the interactive expertise are assessed at every stage.

Comprehension and Weightage Prompt actions Listening Listening to narrations and dealing with workout routines resembling True/False, MCQ, hole filling and SAQ. Talking Dialog and dialogues, presentation on an unseen visible/verbal stimulus (throughout the prescribed syllabus and related to Spanish– talking international locations), spontaneous query solutions, recitation and narration

