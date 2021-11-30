cbse class 10 term 1 board exam 2021 22: CBSE class 10 exam 2022: 10th exam is starting from today, remember these things – cbse class 10 term 1 major exam is starting from today check important points

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class X examinations are starting from today. The first day of CBSE Class 10th Term 1 examination will start at 11:30 am with Social Science paper. More than 16 lakh students will sit for the exam starting today. The CBSE Term 1 exams will start at 11:30 am and will continue till 1 pm. Candidates have to be present at the examination center at 11 am. The term 1 exam will be objective in nature and the duration of the paper will be 90 minutes. The CBSE Board 2022 exam duration will be 90 minutes and will logically cover 50% of the CBSE syllabus. Students will also get 20 minutes of reading time instead of 15 minutes in these exams.

CBSE Class 10 Exam Day Guidelines: Remember these things



Students should keep in mind that they will have to take their 10th class admission card in the examination hall, otherwise they will not be allowed to write the exam.

They are advised to arrive at the examination hall at least 1 hour before the commencement of the examination i.e. by 10:30 am to avoid possible last minute problems.

Carrying and using any electronic equipment is prohibited.

It is mandatory to wear a mask every time during the exam and students should pay special attention to social distance.

Students should also note that they should carry a blue / black ball point pen as the answer must be marked on the OMR sheet.

We would like to inform you that CBSE had earlier issued Sample Paper for 10th, 12th and Marking Scheme for Term-I Examination 2021-22. Students can download the sample paper and marking scheme by visiting the official website cbseacademic.nic.in.