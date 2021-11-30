cbse class 10 term 1 board exam 2021 22: CBSE class 10 exam 2022: 10th exam is starting from today, remember these things – cbse class 10 term 1 major exam is starting from today check important points
- Students should keep in mind that they will have to take their 10th class admission card in the examination hall, otherwise they will not be allowed to write the exam.
- They are advised to arrive at the examination hall at least 1 hour before the commencement of the examination i.e. by 10:30 am to avoid possible last minute problems.
- Carrying and using any electronic equipment is prohibited.
- It is mandatory to wear a mask every time during the exam and students should pay special attention to social distance.
- Students should also note that they should carry a blue / black ball point pen as the answer must be marked on the OMR sheet.
Doctors angry over postponement of NEET PG counseling, 1500 resident doctors on strike
We would like to inform you that CBSE had earlier issued Sample Paper for 10th, 12th and Marking Scheme for Term-I Examination 2021-22. Students can download the sample paper and marking scheme by visiting the official website cbseacademic.nic.in.
#cbse #class #term #board #exam #CBSE #class #exam #10th #exam #starting #today #remember #cbse #class #term #major #exam #starting #today #check #important #points
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.