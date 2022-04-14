CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Exam: CBSE 10th Math Sample Paper & Marking Scheme is here – cbse Class 10 Term 2 Exam Math Sample Paper & Marking Scheme
CBSE Basic Maths Paper Pattern:
The CBSE Class 10 Mathematics (Basic) paper will have 14 questions which will be divided into sections A, B and C. In section A, there will be 6 questions of 2 marks each. Internal choices will be given in two questions. Section B will consist of 4 questions of 3 marks each with internal selection in one question. A section C question will consist of 4 questions of 4 marks with internal selection.
CBSE Class 10 Mathematics (Basic) Sample Paper
CBSE Standard Maths Paper Pattern:
The question paper has 14 questions divided into 3 sections- A, B, C. Section A will have 6 questions of 2 marks each and two questions will have internal options. A question in section B will consist of 4 questions of 3 marks with internal selection. A section C question will consist of 4 questions of 4 marks with internal selection.
CBSE Class 10 Mathematics (Standard) Sample Paper
