CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Exam: CBSE 10th Math Sample Paper & Marking Scheme is here – cbse Class 10 Term 2 Exam Math Sample Paper & Marking Scheme

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct 10th class term 2 examinations from 26th April to 24th May 2022. Term 2 Exam Date Sheet and Admission Card has been published on cbse.nic.in. The board had earlier issued 10th class sample paper on cbseacademic.nic.in. CBSE Class 10 Basic and Class Mathematics papers will be taken on 5th May from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. Mathematics is a subject for which all the students prepare for the exam more seriously, as it is a very difficult subject for most of the students.

It is most important for students to take the help of sample paper for math preparation. The sample paper gives an idea of ​​the paper pattern and the questions asked in the paper. Also, the sample paper also acts as a mock test, with the help of which you can check your readiness.



CBSE Basic Maths Paper Pattern:

The CBSE Class 10 Mathematics (Basic) paper will have 14 questions which will be divided into sections A, B and C. In section A, there will be 6 questions of 2 marks each. Internal choices will be given in two questions. Section B will consist of 4 questions of 3 marks each with internal selection in one question. A section C question will consist of 4 questions of 4 marks with internal selection.

CBSE Class 10 Mathematics (Basic) Sample Paper

CBSE Standard Maths Paper Pattern:

The question paper has 14 questions divided into 3 sections- A, B, C. Section A will have 6 questions of 2 marks each and two questions will have internal options. A question in section B will consist of 4 questions of 3 marks with internal selection. A section C question will consist of 4 questions of 4 marks with internal selection.

CBSE Class 10 Mathematics (Standard) Sample Paper