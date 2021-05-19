CBSE Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus 2021-22: CBSE Academic Session 2021-22





CBSE Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus 2021-22. It will be important for the preparation of upcoming CBSE Class 11 Chemistry exams.

CBSE Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus 2021-22: CBSE Academic Session 2021-22

(*11*) Unit No. (*11*) Title (*11*) No. of Intervals (*11*) Marks (*11*) Unit I (*11*) Some Primary Ideas of Chemistry (*11*) 12 11 (*11*) Unit II (*11*) Construction of Atom (*11*) 14 (*11*) Unit III (*11*) Classification of Parts and Periodicity in Properties (*11*) 08 (*11*) 04 (*11*) Unit IV (*11*) Chemical Bonding and Molecular Construction (*11*) 14 21 (*11*) Unit V (*11*) States of Matter: Gases and Liquids (*11*) 12 (*11*) Unit VI (*11*) Chemical Thermodynamics (*11*) 16 (*11*) Unit VII (*11*) Equilibrium (*11*) 14 (*11*) Unit VIII (*11*) Redox Reactions (*11*) 06 16 (*11*) Unit IX (*11*) Hydrogen (*11*) 08 (*11*) Unit X (*11*) s -Block Parts (*11*) 10 (*11*) Unit XI (*11*) Some p -Block Parts (*11*) 14 (*11*) Unit XII (*11*) Natural Chemistry: Some primary Rules and Methods (*11*) 14 18 (*11*) Unit XIII (*11*) Hydrocarbons (*11*) 12 (*11*) Unit XIV (*11*) Environmental Chemistry (*11*) 06 (*11*) (*11*) Complete (*11*) 160 (*11*) 70

Unit I: Some Primary Ideas of Chemistry

Basic Introduction: Significance and scope of Chemistry.

Nature of matter, legal guidelines of chemical mixture, Dalton’s atomic concept: idea of parts, atoms and molecules.

Atomic and molecular plenty, mole idea and molar mass, proportion composition, empirical and molecular method, chemical reactions, stoichiometry and calculations primarily based on stoichiometry.

Unit II: Construction of Atom

Discovery of Electron, Proton and Neutron, atomic quantity, isotopes and isobars. Thomson’s mannequin and its limitations. Rutherford’s mannequin and its limitations, Bohr’s mannequin and its limitations, idea of shells and subshells, twin nature of matter and light-weight, de Broglie’s relationship, Heisenberg uncertainty precept, idea of orbitals, quantum numbers, shapes of s, p and d orbitals, guidelines for filling electrons in orbitals – Aufbau precept, Pauli’s exclusion precept and Hund’s rule, digital configuration of atoms, stability of half-filled and fully crammed orbitals.

Unit III: Classification of Parts and Periodicity in Properties

Significance of classification, temporary historical past of the event of periodic desk, fashionable periodic regulation and the current type of periodic desk, periodic developments in properties of parts -atomic radii, ionic radii, inert fuel radii, Ionization enthalpy, electron acquire enthalpy, electronegativity, valency. Nomenclature of parts with atomic quantity larger than 100.

Unit IV: Chemical Bonding and Molecular Construction

Valence electrons, ionic bond, covalent bond, bond parameters, Lewis construction, polar character of covalent bond, covalent character of ionic bond, valence bond concept, resonance, geometry of covalent molecules, VSEPR concept, idea of hybridization, involving s, p and d orbitals and shapes of some easy molecules, molecular orbital concept of homonuclear diatomic molecules(qualitative concept solely), Hydrogen bond.

Unit V: States of Matter: Gases and Liquids

Three states of matter, intermolecular interactions, kinds of bonding, melting and boiling factors, position of fuel legal guidelines in elucidating the idea of the molecule, Boyle’s regulation, Charles regulation, Homosexual Lussac’s regulation, Avogadro’s regulation, ideally suited behaviour, empirical derivation of fuel equation, Avogadro’s quantity, ideally suited fuel equation. Deviation from ideally suited behaviour, liquefaction of gases, crucial temperature, kinetic vitality and molecular speeds (elementary concept), Liquid State- vapour strain, viscosity and floor stress (qualitative concept solely, no mathematical derivations)

Unit VI: Chemical Thermodynamics

Ideas of System and kinds of methods, environment, work, warmth, vitality, in depth and intensive properties, state capabilities.

First regulation of thermodynamics -internal vitality and enthalpy, warmth capability and particular warmth, measurement of DU and DH, Hess’s regulation of fixed warmth summation, enthalpy of bond dissociation, combustion, formation, atomization, sublimation, section transition, ionization, resolution and dilution. Second regulation of Thermodynamics (temporary introduction)

Introduction of entropy as a state operate, Gibb’s vitality change for spontaneous and non- spontaneous processes, standards for equilibrium.

Third regulation of thermodynamics (temporary introduction).

Unit VII: Equilibrium

Equilibrium in bodily and chemical processes, dynamic nature of equilibrium, regulation of mass motion, equilibrium fixed, elements affecting equilibrium – Le Chatelier’s precept, ionic equilibrium- ionization of acids and bases, sturdy and weak electrolytes, diploma of ionization, ionization of poly primary acids, acid energy, idea of pH, hydrolysis of salts (elementary concept), buffer resolution, Henderson Equation, solubility product, widespread ion impact (with illustrative examples).

Unit VIII: Redox Reactions

Idea of oxidation and discount, redox reactions, oxidation quantity, balancing redox reactions, when it comes to loss and acquire of electrons and alter in oxidation quantity, functions of redox reactions.

Unit IX: Hydrogen

Place of hydrogen in periodic desk, prevalence, isotopes, preparation, properties and makes use of of hydrogen, hydrides-ionic covalent and interstitial; bodily and chemical properties of water,heavy water, hydrogen peroxide -preparation, reactions and construction and use; hydrogen as a gasoline

Unit X: s-Block Parts (Alkali and Alkaline Earth Metals)

Group 1 and Group 2 Parts

Basic introduction, digital configuration, prevalence, anomalous properties of the primary factor of every group, diagonal relationship, developments within the variation of properties (akin to ionization enthalpy, atomic and ionic radii), developments in chemical reactivity with oxygen, water, hydrogen and halogens, makes use of.

Preparation and Properties of Some Essential Compounds:

Sodium Carbonate, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Hydroxide and Sodium Hydrogen carbonate, Organic significance of Sodium and Potassium.

Calcium Oxide and Calcium Carbonate and their industrial makes use of, organic significance of

Magnesium and Calcium.

Unit XI: Some p-Block Parts

Basic Introduction to p -Block Parts

Group 13 Parts: Basic introduction, digital configuration, prevalence, variation of properties, oxidation states, developments in chemical reactivity, anomalous properties of first factor of the group, Boron – bodily and chemical properties, some essential compounds: Borax, Boric acid, Boron Hydrides, Aluminium: Reactions with acids and alkalies, makes use of.

Group 14 Parts: Basic introduction, digital configuration, prevalence, variation of properties, oxidation states, developments in chemical reactivity, anomalous behaviour of first parts. Carbon-catenation, allotropic kinds, bodily and chemical properties; makes use of of some essential compounds: oxides. Essential compounds of Silicon and some makes use of: Silicon Tetrachloride, Silicones, Silicates and Zeolites, their makes use of.

Unit XII: Natural Chemistry -Some Primary Rules and Methods Basic introduction, strategies of purification, qualitative and quantitative evaluation, classification and IUPAC nomenclature of natural compounds. Digital displacements in a covalent bond:

inductive impact, electromeric impact, resonance and hyperconjugation. Homolytic and heterolytic fission of a covalent bond: free radicals, carbocations, carbanions, electrophiles and nucleophiles, kinds of natural reactions.

Unit XIII: Hydrocarbons

Classification of Hydrocarbons

Aliphatic Hydrocarbons:

Alkanes – Nomenclature, isomerism, conformation (ethane solely), bodily properties, chemical reactions together with free radical mechanism of halogenation, combustion and pyrolysis.

Alkenes – Nomenclature, construction of double bond (ethene), geometrical isomerism, bodily properties, strategies of preparation, chemical reactions: addition of hydrogen, halogen, water, hydrogen halides (Markovnikov’s addition and peroxide impact), ozonolysis, oxidation, mechanism of electrophilic addition.

Alkynes – Nomenclature, construction of triple bond (ethyne), bodily properties, strategies of preparation, chemical reactions: acidic character of alkynes, addition response of – hydrogen, halogens, hydrogen halides and water.

Fragrant Hydrocarbons:

Introduction, IUPAC nomenclature, benzene: resonance, aromaticity, chemical properties: mechanism of electrophilic substitution. Nitration, sulphonation, halogenation, Friedel Craft’s alkylation and acylation, directive affect of useful group in monosubstituted benzene. Carcinogenicity and toxicity.

Unit XIV: Environmental Chemistry Environmental air pollution – air, water and soil air pollution, chemical reactions in environment, smog, main atmospheric pollution, acid rain, ozone and its reactions, results of depletion of ozone layer, greenhouse impact and international warming- air pollution attributable to industrial wastes, inexperienced chemistry

instead device for lowering air pollution, methods for management of environmental air pollution.

Practicals:

Analysis Scheme for Examination Marks Volumetric Evaluation 08 Salt Evaluation 08 Content material Primarily based Experiment 06 Venture Work 04 Class report and viva 04 Complete 30

Sensible Syllabus:

Micro-chemical strategies can be found for a number of of the sensible experiments, wherever attainable such methods must be used.

A. Primary Laboratory Methods

1. Chopping glass tube and glass rod

2. Bending a glass tube

3. Drawing out a glass jet

4. Boring a cork

B. Characterization and Purification of Chemical Substances

1. Dedication of melting level of an natural compound.

2. Dedication of boiling level of an natural compound.

3. Crystallization of impure pattern of any one of many following: Alum, Copper Sulphate, Benzoic Acid.

C. Experiments primarily based on pH

a) Any one of many following experiments:

· Dedication of pH of some options obtained from fruit juices, resolution of recognized and assorted concentrations of acids, bases and salts utilizing pH paper or common indicator.

· Evaluating the pH of options of sturdy and weak acids of identical focus.

· Research the pH change within the titration of a robust base utilizing common indicator.

b) Research the pH change by common-ion in case of weak acids and weak bases.

D. Chemical Equilibrium

One of many following experiments:

a) Research the shift in equilibrium between ferric ions and thiocyanate ions by rising/lowering the focus of both of the ions.

b) Research the shift in equilibrium between [Co(H2O)6]2+ and chloride ions by altering the focus of both of the ions.

E. Quantitative Estimation

i. Utilizing a mechanical stability/digital stability.

ii. Preparation of ordinary resolution of Oxalic acid.

iii. Dedication of energy of a given resolution of Sodium hydroxide by titrating it towards commonplace resolution of Oxalic acid.

iv. Preparation of ordinary resolution of Sodium carbonate.

v. Dedication of energy of a given resolution of hydrochloric acid by titrating it towards commonplace Sodium Carbonate resolution.

F. Qualitative Evaluation

a) Dedication of 1 anion and one cation in a given salt

Cations – Pb+, Cu2+, Al3+, Fe3+, Mn2+, Ni2+, Zn2+, Co2+, Ca2+, Sr2+, Ba2+, Mg2+, NH4+

Anions – CO32‒, S2‒, SO32‒, SO42‒, NO2‒, Cl‒, Br ‒, I‒, PO43‒, C2O­42‒, CH3COO‒

(Be aware: Insoluble salts excluded)

b) Detection of -Nitrogen, Sulphur, Chlorine in natural compounds.

c) PROJECTS

Scientific investigations involving laboratory testing and gathering data from different sources.

Just a few instructed Initiatives

· Checking the bacterial contamination in ingesting water by testing sulphide ion

· Research of the strategies of purification of water

· Testing the hardness, presence of Iron, Fluoride, Chloride, and so forth., relying upon the regional variation in ingesting water and examine of causes of presence of those ions above permissible restrict (if any).

· Investigation of the foaming capability of various washing soaps and the impact of addition of Sodium carbonate on it

· Research the acidity of various samples of tea leaves.

· Dedication of the speed of evaporation of various liquids

· Research the impact of acids and bases on the tensile energy of fibers.

· Research of acidity of fruit and vegetable juices.

Be aware: Every other investigatory undertaking, which includes about 10 intervals of labor, will be chosen with the approval of the instructor.

