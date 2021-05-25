CBSE Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2021-22: CBSE Academic Session 2021-22
Half A: Fundamentals of Bodily Geography
Unit 1: Geography as a Self-discipline
Geography as an integrating self-discipline, as a science of
spatial attributes
Branches of Geography: Bodily Geography and
Human Geography
Scope and Profession Choices (Non-evaluative)
Unit 2: The Earth
Origin and evolution of the earth; inside of the earth
Wegener’s continental drift concept and plate tectonics
Earthquakes and volcanoes: causes, varieties and results
Unit 3: Landforms
Rocks: main forms of rocks and their traits
Geomorphic processes: weathering; mass losing; erosion and deposition; soil-formation
Landforms and their evolution- Temporary erosional and depositional options
Unit 4: Local weather
Ambiance- composition and construction; components of climate and local weather
Insolation-angle of incidence and distribution; warmth price range of the earth-heating and cooling of environment (conduction, convection, terrestrial radiation and advection); temperature- components controlling temperature; distribution of temperature-horizontal and vertical; inversion of temperature
Strain-pressure belts; winds-planetary, seasonal and native; air plenty and fronts; tropical and additional tropical cyclones
Precipitation-evaporation; condensation-dew, frost, fog, mist and cloud; rainfall-types and world distribution
Local weather and World Issues
Unit 5: Water (Oceans)
Fundamentals of Oceanography
Oceans – distribution of temperature and salinity
Actions of ocean water-waves, tides and currents; submarine reliefs
Ocean sources and air pollution
Unit 6: Life on the Earth
Biosphere – significance of crops and different organisms; biodiversity and conservation; ecosystem and ecological steadiness
Map work on identification of options primarily based on 1 to six items on the define Bodily/Political map of the world.
Half B: India-Bodily Atmosphere
Unit 7: Introduction
Location, house relations, India’s place on the earth
Unit 8: Physiography
Construction and Aid; Physiographic Divisions
Drainage techniques: Idea of river basins, watershed; the Himalayan and the Peninsular rivers
Unit 9: Local weather, Vegetation and Soil
Climate and local weather – spatial and temporal distribution of temperature, stress winds and rainfall, Indian monsoon: mechanism, onset and withdrawal, variability of rainfalls: spatial and temporal; use of climate charts
Pure vegetation-forest varieties and distribution; wild life; conservation; biosphere reserves
Soils – main varieties (ICAR’s classification) and their distribution, soil degradation and conservation
Unit 10: Hazards and Disasters: Causes, Penalties and Administration
Floods, Cloudbursts
Droughts: varieties and affect
Earthquakes and Tsunami
Cyclones: options and affect
Landslides
Map Work of options primarily based on above items for finding and labeling on the define Political/Bodily map of India
Half C: Sensible Work in Geography Half I
Unit 1: Fundamentals of Maps
Geo spatial information, Idea of Geographical information matrix;
Level, line, space information
Maps -types; scales-types; building of straightforward linear scale, measuring distance; discovering path and use of symbols
Map projection- Latitude, longitude and time, typology, building and properties of projection: Conical with one customary parallel and Mercator’s projection. (solely two projections)
Unit 2: Topographic and Climate Maps
Examine of topographic maps (1 : 50,000 or 1 : 25,000
Survey of India maps); contour cross part and identification of landforms-slopes, hills, valleys, waterfall, cliffs; distribution of settlements
Aerial Pictures: Varieties and Geometry-vertical aerial images; distinction between maps and aerial images; picture scale dedication.
Identification of bodily and cultural options
Satellite tv for pc imageries, levels in distant sensing information acquisition,
platform and sensors and information merchandise, (photographic and digital)
Use of climate devices: thermometer, moist and dry-bulb thermometer, barometer, wind vane, rain gauge
Sensible Document E-book and Viva Voce
Viva to be primarily based on Sensible Unit I and II solely
For extra info, obtain CBSE Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2021-22 (PDF)
