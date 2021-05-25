CBSE Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2021-22: CBSE Academic Session 2021-22





Test CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2021-22. It’s also possible to obtain it from the hyperlink given on the finish of this text. It is rather essential for the preparation of CBSE Class 11 Geography exams.

Half A: Fundamentals of Bodily Geography

Unit 1: Geography as a Self-discipline

Geography as an integrating self-discipline, as a science of

spatial attributes

Branches of Geography: Bodily Geography and

Human Geography

Scope and Profession Choices (Non-evaluative)

Unit 2: The Earth

Origin and evolution of the earth; inside of the earth

Wegener’s continental drift concept and plate tectonics

Earthquakes and volcanoes: causes, varieties and results

Unit 3: Landforms

Rocks: main forms of rocks and their traits

Geomorphic processes: weathering; mass losing; erosion and deposition; soil-formation

Landforms and their evolution- Temporary erosional and depositional options

Unit 4: Local weather

Ambiance- composition and construction; components of climate and local weather

Insolation-angle of incidence and distribution; warmth price range of the earth-heating and cooling of environment (conduction, convection, terrestrial radiation and advection); temperature- components controlling temperature; distribution of temperature-horizontal and vertical; inversion of temperature

Strain-pressure belts; winds-planetary, seasonal and native; air plenty and fronts; tropical and additional tropical cyclones

Precipitation-evaporation; condensation-dew, frost, fog, mist and cloud; rainfall-types and world distribution

Local weather and World Issues

Unit 5: Water (Oceans)

Fundamentals of Oceanography

Oceans – distribution of temperature and salinity

Actions of ocean water-waves, tides and currents; submarine reliefs

Ocean sources and air pollution

Unit 6: Life on the Earth

Biosphere – significance of crops and different organisms; biodiversity and conservation; ecosystem and ecological steadiness

Map work on identification of options primarily based on 1 to six items on the define Bodily/Political map of the world.

Half B: India-Bodily Atmosphere

Unit 7: Introduction

Location, house relations, India’s place on the earth

Unit 8: Physiography

Construction and Aid; Physiographic Divisions

Drainage techniques: Idea of river basins, watershed; the Himalayan and the Peninsular rivers

Unit 9: Local weather, Vegetation and Soil

Climate and local weather – spatial and temporal distribution of temperature, stress winds and rainfall, Indian monsoon: mechanism, onset and withdrawal, variability of rainfalls: spatial and temporal; use of climate charts

Pure vegetation-forest varieties and distribution; wild life; conservation; biosphere reserves

Soils – main varieties (ICAR’s classification) and their distribution, soil degradation and conservation

Unit 10: Hazards and Disasters: Causes, Penalties and Administration

Floods, Cloudbursts

Droughts: varieties and affect

Earthquakes and Tsunami

Cyclones: options and affect

Landslides

Map Work of options primarily based on above items for finding and labeling on the define Political/Bodily map of India

Half C: Sensible Work in Geography Half I

Unit 1: Fundamentals of Maps

Geo spatial information, Idea of Geographical information matrix;

Level, line, space information

Maps -types; scales-types; building of straightforward linear scale, measuring distance; discovering path and use of symbols

Map projection- Latitude, longitude and time, typology, building and properties of projection: Conical with one customary parallel and Mercator’s projection. (solely two projections)

Unit 2: Topographic and Climate Maps

Examine of topographic maps (1 : 50,000 or 1 : 25,000

Survey of India maps); contour cross part and identification of landforms-slopes, hills, valleys, waterfall, cliffs; distribution of settlements

Aerial Pictures: Varieties and Geometry-vertical aerial images; distinction between maps and aerial images; picture scale dedication.

Identification of bodily and cultural options

Satellite tv for pc imageries, levels in distant sensing information acquisition,

platform and sensors and information merchandise, (photographic and digital)

Use of climate devices: thermometer, moist and dry-bulb thermometer, barometer, wind vane, rain gauge

Sensible Document E-book and Viva Voce

Viva to be primarily based on Sensible Unit I and II solely

