CBSE Class 11 NCC Syllabus 2021-22 (PDF): CBSE Academic Session 2021-22

Test CBSE Class 11 NCC Syllabus 2021-22 and put together for CBSE Class 11 examination that might be performed within the CBSE Academic Session 2021-22. This syllabus comprises full particulars of the matters and sub-topics to be studied in the course of the CBSE Academic Session 2021-22.
CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2021-22 (New) PDF: All Topics!
CBSE Class 11 NCC Syllabus 2021-22:
Widespread Topics
Unit-1 : The NCC
• Goals and Goals of NCC
• Group and Coaching and NCC Tune
• Incentives
Unit-2 : Nationwide Integration and Consciousness
• Nationwide Integration: Significance and Necessity
• Freedom Battle and Nationalist Motion in India
Unit-3 : Drill
• Foot Drill
• Arm Drill
Unit-4 : Weapon Coaching
• Traits of a rifle and its ammunition
• Stripping, assembling, care and cleansing of .22 Rifle
• Loading, cocking and unloading
• Completely different positions for holding and aiming
Unit-5 : Persona Growth and Management
• Introduction to Persona improvement
• Communication expertise
• Management traits
• Time administration
Unit-6 : Catastrophe Administration and Civil Affairs
• Varieties of Emergencies and Pure Disasters
• Help throughout pure and different calamities: Floods, Cyclones, Earthquakes, Accidents
Unit-7 : Social Consciousness Group Growth
• Fundamentals of Social Service and its wants
• Contribution of youth in the direction of social welfare
• Civic obligations
Unit-8: Well being and Hygiene
• Hygiene and sanitation
• Infectious and contagious ailments and its prevention
Unit-9 : Journey and Impediment Coaching
• Impediment coaching
Unit-10 : Surroundings Consciousness and Conservation
• Pure sources – conservation and administration
• Water conservation and rainwater harvesting
Specialised Topic (Military)
Unit 1: Armed Forces
Intention: To acquaint cadets with the Armed Forces
Scope: Introductory and basic details about the Armed Forces
• Fundamental group of Armed Forces
• Group of the Military
Unit 2: Map Studying
Intention: To show cadets elementary map studying
Scope: Fundamental understanding of map sheets and map studying devices and improvement of functionality to make use of them to hold out easy map studying
• Introduction to sorts of Maps and traditional indicators
• Scales and grid system
• Topographical types and technical phrases
• Varieties of bearings and use of service protractor
• Prismatic compass and its use and GPS
Unit -3 Subject Craft and Battle Craft
Intention: To show cadets elementary discipline craft and battle craft
Scope: Fundamental discipline craft and battle craft
• Judging distance
• Description of floor
Unit-6 : Communication
Intention: To introduce cadets to the newest developments within the discipline of communications
Scope: Varieties of communications and future developments
• Varieties of communication
• Traits of wi-fi expertise (cell, Wi-Fi and many others.)
Unit-5 : Navy Historical past
Intention: To offer data of famend Navy Generals, PVCs and Indo-Pak Wars
Scope: Introduction to biographies, well-known Indian battles and gallantry awards
• Biographies of famend generals (Carriappa/Manekshaw)
Specialised Topic (Navy)
Unit-1: Naval Orientation and repair topics
Intention: To impart fundamental data about Navy
Scope: Fundamental data, historical past, present group and position of various branches
• Historical past of the Navy – pre and post-independence, gallantry award winners
• Group of the Navy, NHQ, instructions and fleets
• Varieties of Warfare ships and position
• Rank of officers and sailors and their equal in different providers
Unit-2 : Naval Communication
Intention: To impart fundamental data about naval communication
Scope: To impart fundamental data about naval communication, semaphore and sporting of flags
• Introduction to fashionable naval communication, goal and rules
Unit-3: Seamanship
Intention: To impart fundamental data about navigation
Scope: Fundamental navigation ways and strategies
• Elements of Anchor, cable and its identification
Unit-4 : Rigging
Intention: To impart fundamental data about ropes, rigging and shackles
Scope: Fundamental rope work and introduction to ropes, bends and hitches
• Varieties of ropes and breaking energy – stowing, upkeep and securing
• Sensible bends and hitches
Unit-5 : Boat Work
Intention: To impart fundamental data about boats and its components and steering of boats
Scope: Introduction to boats and its components together with steering of boats and boat pulling
• Elements of a ship and components of an oar
• Directions on boat pulling
Unit-6 : Ship and Boat Modeling
Intention: To impart fundamental data about ship modelling to the cadets
Scope: To impart fundamental data about ship development and boat modelling
• Rules Of ShipModelling
Unit-7 : Search and Rescue
Intention: To impart fundamental data about search and rescue
Scope: To impart data about SAR group and position of Coast Guard
• SAR Group within the Indian Ocean
Specialised Topic (Air Power)
Unit-1: Basic Service Data Intention: To impart fundamental data of IAF Scope: Historical past and Group of IAF
• Growth of Aviation
• Historical past of IAF
Unit-2 : Rules of Flight
Intention: To introduce rules of flight
Scope: To impart data about fundamental rules on which aviation is predicated
• Legal guidelines of Movement
• Glossary of Phrases
Unit-3 : Airmanship
Intention: To introduce the idea of airmanship
Rating: Airfield format, Guidelines of the air, ATC procedures and fundamentals of aviation drugs
• Airfield Structure
• Guidelines of the Air
• Circuit Process
Unit-4 : Aero Engines
Intention: To introduce fundamental data of aero engines
Scope: Introduction to aero engines
Unit-5 : Air frames
Intention: To introduce fundamental construction of an plane
Scope: Introduction to varied plane controls and touchdown gear
• Plane Controls
• Touchdown Gear
Unit-6 : Devices
Intention: To offer data of plane devices
Scope: To show fundamentals about flight devices
• Fundamental flight devices
Unit 7:AircraftParticulars
Intention: To offer data of plane Devices
Scope: Data concerning the plane to be flown together with checks and procedures
• Plane explicit sort particular
Unit-8 : Aero-modeling
Intention: To offer data about aeromodelling
Scope: Historical past of aeromodelling, supplies utilized in several types of fashions
