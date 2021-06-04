CBSE Class 11 NCC Syllabus 2021-22 (PDF): CBSE Academic Session 2021-22

CBSE Class 11 NCC Syllabus 2021-22 (PDF): CBSE Academic Session 2021-22

CBSE Class 11 NCC Syllabus 2021-22 (PDF): CBSE Academic Session 2021-22

CBSE Class 11 NCC Syllabus 2021 22

Test CBSE Class 11 NCC Syllabus 2021-22 and put together for CBSE Class 11 examination that might be performed within the CBSE Academic Session 2021-22. This syllabus comprises full particulars of the matters and sub-topics to be studied in the course of the CBSE Academic Session 2021-22.

CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2021-22 (New) PDF: All Topics!

CBSE Class 11 NCC Syllabus 2021-22:

Widespread Topics 

(*11*)

Unit-1 : The NCC

•    Goals and Goals of NCC

•    Group and Coaching and NCC Tune

•    Incentives

Unit-2 : Nationwide Integration and Consciousness

•    Nationwide Integration: Significance and Necessity

•    Freedom Battle and Nationalist Motion in India

Unit-3 : Drill

•    Foot Drill

•    Arm Drill

Unit-4 : Weapon Coaching

•    Traits of a rifle and its ammunition

•    Stripping, assembling, care and cleansing of .22 Rifle

•    Loading, cocking and unloading

•    Completely different positions for holding and aiming

Unit-5 : Persona Growth and Management

•    Introduction to Persona improvement

•    Communication expertise

•    Management traits

•    Time administration

Unit-6 : Catastrophe Administration and Civil Affairs

•    Varieties of Emergencies and Pure Disasters

•    Help throughout pure and different calamities: Floods, Cyclones, Earthquakes, Accidents

Unit-7 : Social Consciousness Group Growth

•    Fundamentals of Social Service and its wants

•    Contribution of youth in the direction of social welfare

•    Civic obligations

Unit-8: Well being and Hygiene

•    Hygiene and sanitation

•    Infectious and contagious ailments and its prevention

Unit-9 : Journey and Impediment Coaching

•    Impediment coaching

Unit-10 : Surroundings Consciousness and Conservation

•    Pure sources – conservation and administration

•    Water conservation and rainwater harvesting

 

Specialised Topic (Military)

 

Unit 1: Armed Forces

Intention: To acquaint cadets with the Armed Forces

Scope: Introductory and basic details about the Armed Forces

•    Fundamental group of Armed Forces

•    Group of the Military

Unit 2: Map Studying

Intention: To show cadets elementary map studying

Scope: Fundamental understanding of map sheets and map studying devices and improvement of functionality to make use of them to hold out easy map studying

•      Introduction to sorts of Maps and traditional indicators

•      Scales and grid system

•      Topographical types and technical phrases

•      Varieties of bearings and use of service protractor

•      Prismatic compass and its use and GPS

Unit -3 Subject Craft and Battle Craft

Intention: To show cadets elementary discipline craft and battle craft

Scope: Fundamental discipline craft and battle craft

•      Judging distance

•      Description of floor

Unit-6 : Communication

Intention: To introduce cadets to the newest developments within the discipline of communications

Scope: Varieties of communications and future developments

•      Varieties of communication

•      Traits of wi-fi expertise (cell, Wi-Fi and many others.)

Unit-5 : Navy Historical past

Intention: To offer data of famend Navy Generals, PVCs and Indo-Pak Wars

Scope: Introduction to biographies, well-known Indian battles and gallantry awards

•      Biographies of famend generals (Carriappa/Manekshaw)

Specialised Topic (Navy)

Unit-1: Naval Orientation and repair topics

Intention: To impart fundamental data about Navy

Scope: Fundamental data, historical past, present group and position of various branches

•      Historical past of the Navy – pre and post-independence, gallantry award winners

•      Group of the Navy, NHQ, instructions and fleets

•      Varieties of Warfare ships and position

•      Rank of officers and sailors and their equal in different providers

Unit-2 : Naval Communication

Intention: To impart fundamental data about naval communication

Scope: To impart fundamental data about naval communication, semaphore and sporting of flags

•      Introduction to fashionable naval communication, goal and rules

 

Unit-3: Seamanship

Intention: To impart fundamental data about navigation

Scope: Fundamental navigation ways and strategies

•    Elements of Anchor, cable and its identification

Unit-4 : Rigging

Intention: To impart fundamental data about ropes, rigging and shackles

Scope: Fundamental rope work and introduction to ropes, bends and hitches

•      Varieties of ropes and breaking energy – stowing, upkeep and securing

•      Sensible bends and hitches

Unit-5 : Boat Work

Intention: To impart fundamental data about boats and its components and steering of boats

Scope: Introduction to boats and its components together with steering of boats and boat pulling

•      Elements of a ship and components of an oar

•      Directions on boat pulling

Unit-6 : Ship and Boat Modeling

Intention: To impart fundamental data about ship modelling to the cadets

Scope: To impart fundamental data about ship development and boat modelling

•      Rules Of ShipModelling

Unit-7 : Search and Rescue

Intention: To impart fundamental data about search and rescue

Scope: To impart data about SAR group and position of Coast Guard

•    SAR Group within the Indian Ocean

Specialised Topic (Air Power)

 

Unit-1: Basic Service Data Intention: To impart fundamental data of IAF Scope: Historical past and Group of IAF

•      Growth of Aviation

•    Historical past of IAF

Unit-2 : Rules of Flight

Intention: To introduce rules of flight

Scope: To impart data about fundamental rules on which aviation is predicated

•    Legal guidelines of Movement

•    Glossary of Phrases

Unit-3 : Airmanship

Intention: To introduce the idea of airmanship

Rating: Airfield format, Guidelines of the air, ATC procedures and fundamentals of aviation drugs

•      Airfield Structure

•      Guidelines of the Air

•      Circuit Process

Unit-4 : Aero Engines

Intention: To introduce fundamental data of aero engines

Scope: Introduction to aero engines

Unit-5 : Air frames

Intention: To introduce fundamental construction of an plane

 

 

Scope: Introduction to varied plane controls and touchdown gear

•      Plane Controls

•      Touchdown Gear

Unit-6 : Devices

Intention: To offer data of plane devices

Scope: To show fundamentals about flight devices

•     Fundamental flight devices

Unit 7:AircraftParticulars

Intention: To offer data of plane Devices

Scope: Data concerning the plane to be flown together with checks and procedures

•    Plane explicit sort particular

Unit-8 : Aero-modeling

Intention: To offer data about aeromodelling

Scope: Historical past of aeromodelling, supplies utilized in several types of fashions

•      Historical past of Aero-modelling

•      Varieties of aero-models

 

