CBSE Class 11 Political Science Syllabus 2021-22: CBSE Academic 2021-22





CBSE Class 11 Political Science Syllabus 2021-22 for CBSE Academic Session 2021-22.

(*11*)

(*11*)CBSE Class 11 Political Science Syllabus 2021-22:

(*11*)Half A: Indian Structure at Work

(*11*)1. Structure – 30 Intervals

(*11*)Structure: The Philosophy and Making of the Structure, Elementary Rights and Duties, Directive Ideas of State Coverage, Constitutional Amendments.

(*11*)2. Election and Illustration – 14 Intervals

(*11*)Elections and Democracy, Election System in India, Electoral Reforms.

(*11*)3. Legislature – 14 Intervals

(*11*)Why do we’d like a Parliament? Unicameral/Bicameral Legislature, Capabilities and Energy of the Parliament, Parliamentary Committees, Parliamentary Officers: Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Parliamentary Secretary.

(*11*)4. Govt – 12 Intervals

(*11*)Parliamentary Govt in India: the President, the Prime Minister and the Council of

(*11*)Ministers. Everlasting Govt: Forms.

(*11*)5. Judiciary – 12 Intervals

(*11*)Why do we’d like an Impartial Judiciary? Construction and Jurisdiction of the

(*11*)Judiciary, Judicial Overview, Judicial Activism, Judicial Overreach.

(*11*)6. Federalism – 14 Intervals

(*11*)That means of Federalism, Evolution & Progress of Indian Federalism: Quasi Federalism, Cooperative Federalism, Aggressive Federalism.

(*11*)7. Native Governments – 14 Intervals

(*11*)Why do we’d like Native Governments? Progress of Native Governments in India, 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendments, Working and Challenges of Native Governments.

(*11*)Half B: Political Idea

(*11*)8. Political Idea: An Introduction – 12 Intervals

(*11*)What’s Politics? Politics vs Political Idea, Significance of Political Idea.

(*11*)9. Liberty – 12 Intervals

(*11*)Liberty vs Freedom, Unfavourable and Constructive Liberty.

(*11*)10. Equality – 12 Intervals

(*11*)What’s Equality? Significance of Equality, Varied Dimensions of Equality, How can we promoteEquality?

(*11*)11. Justice – 12 Intervals

(*11*)What’s Justice? Totally different Dimensions of Justice, Distributive Justice.

(*11*)12. Rights – 12 Intervals

(*11*)What are Rights? Historical past of Rights, Sorts of Rights, Human Rights.

(*11*)13. Citizenship – 13 Intervals

(*11*)Citizen and Citizenship, Citizen and Nation, International Citizenship.

(*11*)14. Nationalism – 13 Intervals

(*11*)Nation and Nationalism, Variants of Nationalism, Nationalism & Multiculturalism.

(*11*)15. Secularism – 12 Intervals

(*11*)What’s Secularism? Western and Indian Views of Secularism, Salient

(*11*)Options of Indian Secularism.

(*11*)16. Improvement – 12 Intervals

(*11*)Progress vs. Improvement, Totally different Fashions of Improvement – Welfare State Mannequin, Market Mannequin, Developmental Mannequin.

(*11*)Prescribed Books:

(*11*)1. Indian Structure at Work, Class XI, Revealed by NCERT

(*11*)2. Political Idea, Class XI, Revealed by NCERT

(*11*)3. Uploaded Extra Examine Supplies

(*11*)Observe: The above textbooks are additionally accessible in Hindi and Urdu variations.

(*11*)The weightage of marks over the completely different paper shall be as follows:-

(*11*)1. Weightage of Content material

(*11*)Half A: Indian Structure at Work

Items Contents Marks 1 Structure 12 2 Election and Illustration 10 3 The Legislature 4 The Govt 08 5 The Judiciary 6 Federalism 10 7 Native Governments Whole 40

Half B: Political Idea

Items Contents Marks 8 Political Idea: An Introduction 06 9 Liberty 08 10 Equality 11 Justice 08 12 Rights 13 Citizenship 10 14 Nationalism 15 Secularism 08 16 Improvement Whole 40

(*11*)Paper I: Indian Structure at Work

(*11*)Unit -1: Structure

(*11*)Sub-Unit: Constitutional Amendments

(*11*)As of 2019, there have been a complete 103 amendments of the Structure of India.

(*11*)Unit – 2: Election and Illustration

(*11*)Sub-Unit: ‘ Electoral Reforms in Indian Politics’

(*11*)Electoral Reforms within the twenty first Century embrace use of EVM [Electronic Voting Machine], VVPAT [Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail] and NOTA [None of the Above]. Restriction on exit polls, ceiling on election expenditure (Rs.50- 70 Lakhs for the Lok Sabha election and Rs. 20-28

(*11*)Lakhs for the Meeting election) and using electoral bonds in election funding are among the main reforms initiated by the Election Fee of India which have sought to result in revolutionary adjustments within the electoral course of and the voter behaviour in modern India.

(*11*)

(*11*)Unit- 5: Judiciary

(*11*)Sub-Unit: ‘Judicial Overreach’

(*11*)When the judiciary assumes the roles and features of the legislature and govt, thus diluting the idea of separation of powers, it turns into judicial overreach. Unrestrained activism on the a part of the judiciary usually results in its overreach.

(*11*)

(*11*)Everyone knows that Article 142 and judicial assessment have been put to many constructive makes use of however some actions like declaring the NJAC (Nationwide Judicial Appointment Fee) unconstitutional because it tried to use checks on judicial energy spotlight the necessity for judicial restraints within the train of judicial assessment.

(*11*)

(*11*)Unit- 6: Federalism

(*11*)Sub-Unit: ‘Quasi Federalism’, ‘ Cooperative Federalism’, ‘ Aggressive Federalism’

(*11*)Quasi Federalism: Within the context of particular options and provisions of Indian federalism we use the phrase, ‘Quasi Federalism’, an idea given by Ok. C. Wheare. Quasi federalism represents a robust centre with comparatively much less stronger models. The place describes the Indian case in its formative section as a ‘quasi federation – A unitary state with subsidiary federal options quite than a federal state with subsidiary unitary options’.

(*11*)Cooperative Federalism: Cooperative federalism is the idea which displays the connection between the Union and the States the place each come collectively and resolve the frequent issues with one another’s cooperation in amicable method thus contributing in direction of the expansion of a robust federation. It exhibits the horizontal relationship between the Union and the States the place none is positioned over and above each other. To make sure this robust relationship between the 2, the Indian structure has developed and integrated sure devices and companies just like the Inter-State Councils, Zonal Councils, the seventh Schedule, and so forth.

(*11*)Aggressive Federalism: Aggressive federalism locations all states vis a vis the Union on equal and competing footing the place the most effective performing states can take the utmost advantages of the sources, companies and taxes. It ensures a wholesome competitors amongst states main in direction of higher efficiency and supply which represent an essential a part of governance. The post- liberalisation period displays the pattern of aggressive federalism the place states are extra autonomous, accountable and environment friendly of their functioning

(*11*)Paper II: Political Idea

(*11*)Unit-2: Liberty

(*11*)Sub-Unit: ‘Liberty vs Freedom’

(*11*)We hear so much round us that individuals seem to make use of the phrase liberty and freedom as synonyms of one another. However there are some basic variations between these two ideas that have to be understood. Liberty comes from the Latin phrase “libertatem” which suggests “situation of a freeman”. Whereas freedom come from the English phrase “freedom” which suggests “state of free will”. Liberty is energy to behave and specific oneself in response to one’s will whereas freedom is the facility to resolve one’s motion. Freedom is extra concrete idea than liberty which is extra related to a person’s reference to the state quite than with different people and circumstances. State ensures freedom by way of the freedom it grants to its residents.

(*11*)The distinction between these two ideas can briefly be outlined as follows:

(*11*)Liberty Freedom

(*11*)● Situation of a free man State of free will

(*11*)● Energy to behave Energy to resolve

(*11*)● Free to do one thing Free from one thing

(*11*)The frequent function between these two ideas is that each stay unconstrained, which signifies that their realization is free from any constraint. Additional, each comply with rightful or moral conformity when it comes to their realization.

(*11*)Unit-4: Justice

(*11*)Sub-Unit: Totally different Dimensions of Justice’

(*11*)Until now now we have tried to grasp what the time period justice means. After contemplating this, we have to know completely different dimensions of justice which can assist us in establishing a simply society. Authorized, social, political and financial justice are the important thing dimensions of justice. Right here, we’ll attempt to perceive these dimensions in some element.

(*11*)1. Authorized Justice: It’s a slender idea of justice which is related to the authorized system and authorized process present in a society. The courtroom of regulation interprets the regulation and applies it after listening to the companions concerned in a dispute. Right here, justice is what is run by the courtroom of regulation and the interpretation of the decide is taken into account to be an embodiment of justice.

(*11*)2. Political Justice: In any democratic society political justice means offering equal political rights. Political justice stands for a free and truthful participation of individuals within the political sphere. Common grownup franchise is the expression of political justice. Equality of alternative in getting elected and in holding public places of work, freedom of expression and affiliation are essential pillars of political justice.

(*11*)3. Social Justice: It means to finish all kinds of social inequalities and to offer correct alternative to each citizen in each sphere of life, to develop her/his character to make sure equality of regulation, prohibition of discrimination, social safety, provision of equal political rights, and so forth. The idea of social justice is predicated on the assumption that every one human beings are equal and no discrimination needs to be made on the bottom of race, faith, caste, gender and native land.

(*11*)4. Financial Justice: It means to offer equal alternatives to everybody to earn her/his livelihood. It additionally means to assist such people who find themselves not in a position to work and earn their livelihood. The essential wants of each individual similar to meals, material, shelter and schooling needs to be fulfilled. It stands for by assuring sufficient technique of livelihood to all, by making provisions for equal pay for equal work, truthful distribution of sources, equal financial alternative to all, and so forth.

(*11*)Whereas the idea of political justice is intently linked with the perfect of “liberty”, financial and authorized justice with “equality” and social justice with “fraternity”, a simply mixture of all these 4 dimensions will assist in attaining justice in life.

(*11*)Unit-5: Rights

(*11*)Sub-Unit: ‘ Human Rights’

(*11*)Human rights are these rights which all human beings are entitled by advantage of being human. It’s primarily based on the precept of respect for the person. The basic assumption behind the idea of human rights is that each individual is an amoral and rational being who deserves to be handled with dignity. Human rights are each common and basic; these are common within the sense that they belong to all human beings regardless of race, nationality, group, faith, gender, and so forth; these are additionally basic as a result of as soon as given, these can’t be taken again.

(*11*)Though the presence of human rights will be traced to historic Indian philosophy and tradition, the idea formally originated at the worldwide stage in 1948 with the UN Declaration of Human Rights itemizing 30 rights for all folks throughout the globe.

(*11*)

(*11*)Unit-7: Nationalism

(*11*)Sub-Unit: ‘Multiculturalism’

(*11*)Multiculturalism within the common sense is the coexistence of individuals of various religions, cultural teams and communities in all nations of the globe. Originated within the Seventies with a counter- culturalism and human rights motion in opposition to the homogenization of different cultures in favor of the white tradition of America and Europe, multiculturalism broadly contains the ideas of each ‘acceptance’ and ‘reverence’. It expects all nations of the globe to provide equal acceptance and reverence to the cultural teams. In the India context, the idea of multiculturalism is recognized with the notion of “Salad Bowl”, advocated by social scientist Ashish Nandy. It exhibits that completely different cultural teams inside a nation keep their identification with their respective distinct types.

(*11*)Unit-9: Improvement

(*11*)Sub-Unit: ‘Progress vs Improvement ’

(*11*)Nonetheless, many individuals settle for progress and growth to be the identical, however there’s a outstanding distinction between the 2. Progress consists of measures of financial efficiency when it comes to worth of earnings, expenditure and output, seen when it comes to Gross Home Product (GDP). Nonetheless, measures of financial progress may give distorted photos of the extent of earnings in a rustic as a result of a small proportion of the inhabitants can personal a considerable amount of the wealth in a rustic whereas the remaining dwell with naked minimal ranges of earnings and sources. Financial progress refers to only one facet of growth.

(*11*)Improvement, however, refers to securing socio-economic and political progress by altering the circumstances of underdevelopment by way of organised and deliberate efforts which search to handle the problem of poverty, starvation, illness, illiteracy and financial and industrial un- growth. Once we attempt to perceive the broader that means of growth then it may be linked with holistic welfare of people in society which incorporates freedom, main a wholesome and productive life and participation within the resolution making course of.

(*11*)Sub-Unit: ‘Totally different Fashions of Improvement’

(*11*)1. Market Mannequin: In this mannequin, it is held that all societies endure adjustments from conventional, transitional and fashionable phases of growth. A few of its options embrace:

(*11*)· It regards political growth because the situation of financial growth.

(*11*)· It helps the autonomy, rights and self-interest of the person as the idea of all growth.

(*11*)· It stands for fast industrialization, technological development, modernization, full employment and steady strategy of liberalization of society, financial system and polity.

(*11*)The items of growth are to be achieved on the foundation of free market financial system, competitiveness and all-round particular person growth. It believes within the precept of leaving the financial system below the aggressive coverage of non- intervention and demand provide chain.

(*11*)2. Welfare State Mannequin: The welfare mannequin of growth accepts and strongly advocates the position of the state within the financial sphere for selling the socio-economic welfare and customary curiosity of the society. It conceptualises the state as a welfare state and advocates the state planning and organised efforts as important circumstances for fast industrialisation, financial progress, and socio- financial growth. The welfare state can present varied kinds of social companies for the folks like schooling, well being, employment, social safety and public distribution system.

(*11*)Underneath this mannequin, the State acts as the important thing company for selling desired social change and growth. It takes particular steps for shielding the weaker sections of the society. The Welfare State protects all social, financial and political rights of all of the folks and in flip the individuals are anticipated to behave in a socially accountable approach.

Download CBSE Class 11 Political Science Syllabus 2021-22