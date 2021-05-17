CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021: BIG News Update Students Must Know





New Delhi: Amid rising demand for cancellation of Class 12 Board exams 2021 within the wake of the surging coronavirus circumstances throughout the nation, Union Schooling Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank held an important assembly at 11 AM on Monday. The minister interacted with training secretaries of all states nearly and reviewed the impression of the COVID-19 pandemic on the training sector. Moreover, he additionally mentioned the promotion of on-line training and the implementation of the New Schooling Coverage (NEP). Following the assembly, speculations are rife that the board might announce a closing resolution on the conduction of the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 later within the day. Within the wake of the second wave of COVID-19, the Union Schooling Ministry final month cancelled the Class 10 CBSE board examination and postponed the CBSE board examination of Class 12, that was scheduled to start from Might 4, 2021. Additionally Learn – Will CBSE Announce Resolution on Class 12 Board Exams At this time? Here is All You Must Know

I shall be nearly attending the assembly with State Schooling Secretaries on seventeenth Might, 2021 at 11 AM. The target of the assembly is to assessment the #COVID state of affairs, on-line training, and work round NEP. pic.twitter.com/6VMXkBldLU Additionally Learn – CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021: From Schooling Minister’s Key Meet to Plea in SC In search of Cancellation of Boards, Right here’s What Students Ought to Know — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 16, 2021 Additionally Learn – CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Delay Means Bother For Overseas College Admissions | 5 Issues Students Must Know

#ModijiCancel12thBoards, CancelExamsSaveStudents Development on Twitter

Utilizing hashtags #Modijicancel12thboards and #CancelExamsSaveStudents, college students have launched an internet marketing campaign to press their calls for.

One of many college students mentioned that it’s crime to maintain Class 12 college students in uncertainty with a lot chaos round. “Please cancel the board exams and launch us from this psychological torture. Solely those affected and those that have misplaced their family members can perceive the actual ache,” he tweeted.

India Huge Mother and father’ Affiliation writes to Prime Minister’s Workplace @PMOIndia

requesting for cancellation of Class 12 board exams, marking by way of inside evaluation. Says delay will trigger anxiousness, psychological stress and despair#CancelExamsSaveStudents #modiji_cancel12thboardexam pic.twitter.com/BXfEVMUmsX — #modiji_cancel12thboards (@exam_12) May 17, 2021

‘No Resolution on Cancellation of Exams But’

Earlier, the Ministry of Schooling and CBSE had rubbished stories which claimed that the board is planning to scrap/ cancel class 12 board exams. “Discussions relating to the identical are nonetheless underway. No such resolution has been taken relating to CBSE class 12 examinations as being speculated in sure sections of media. Any resolution taken on this matter shall be formally communicated to the general public”, a Ministry official mentioned.

A CBSE official had additionally dismissed stories saying that any resolution taken on this matter (cancellation of sophistication 12 exams) shall be formally communicated to the general public.

‘Devise an object methodology to declare the outcomes’

Yesterday, a petition was additionally filed in Supreme Court docket searching for the cancellation of Class 12 board examination. “Conducting Class 12 board examination shouldn’t be potential due to surging COVID-19 circumstances. Even on-line or offline examination not possible due to the pandemic. Delay within the declaration of Class 12 outcomes will hamper college students taking admission in overseas universities”, the plea filed by advocate Mamta Sharma learn.

“CBSE and CISCE should devise an object methodology to declare the outcomes inside specified time in any other case it can have an effect on round 12 lakh college students,” it added.