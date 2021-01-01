CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 Likely to be Cancelled, Says Report





(*12*)New Delhi: Because the refrain for cancellation of upcoming class 12 board exams 2021 grew louder within the wake of rising coronavirus circumstances throughout the nation, sources within the Ministry of Training have reportedly mentioned that likelihood is excessive that the examinations may be scrapped. “Given the present state of affairs, there’s a chance of scrapping the exams altogether. CBSE will evaluate the state of affairs and possibly would have to work out an alternate evaluation scheme for the Class 12 college students”, Instances of India quoted a senior ministry official as saying. A senior CBSE official asserted that it’s unlikely that exams are going to be performed anytime quickly within the present state of affairs. Additionally Learn – Ought to CBSE, CISCE Boards Cut back Syllabus For 2021-22 Amid 2nd COVID Wave? No Consensus Amongst Colleges

Echoing related sentiments, Ashok Pandey, director, Ahlcon Group of Colleges, advised the each day that exams can’t be performed in June. Nonetheless, former CBSE chairperson Ashok Ganguly exuded confidence that the state of affairs would enhance and sophistication 12 board exams 2021 can be held in July. Then again, different specialists suggested the board to conduct exams in on-line mode. Additionally Learn – CBSE Class 10 Syllabus For New Educational Session 2021-22 Launched: Obtain Topic-wise Curriculum Right here

Notably, plenty of college students on micro-blogging web site Twitter had urged the Training minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ to both defer the exams or calculate their marks on the premise of the evaluation plan of sophistication 10. Utilizing the hashtag #saveboardstudents, class 12 college students have launched a web-based marketing campaign to press their calls for. Additionally Learn – CBSE Dost For Life Counselling App: All You Want to Know | Newest Video

“It’s inconceivable for us to write boards this yr…please consider us identical to the tenth graders,” a scholar mentioned. “Different international locations have cancelled all exams, however our Indian authorities is just not cancelling exams. Please take the appropriate choice by excited about college students’ current state of affairs”, one other scholar tweeted.

Board to Make Ultimate Announcement on June 1

The federal government, final month, had postponed intermediate examinations saying that it will be held later and that the state of affairs would be reviewed on 1 June by the Board.

“A discover of at the least 15 days will be given earlier than the beginning of the examinations. The board may also problem a revised schedule for Class twelfth board exams on June 1”, it had mentioned.

A CBSE high official has acknowledged that they’re holding an in depth eye on the state of affairs. “All components are being thought-about earlier than taking a closing name”, he added.

(*12*)Karnataka Postpones Class 10 Exams Once more

Karnataka has determined to postpone the Class 10 (Secondary Faculty Leaving Certificates – SSLC) state board examination. Karnataka schooling minister, S. Suresh Kumar mentioned in a press release launched by his workplace that the recent dates for SSLC examinations will be introduced solely after the continued Covid second wave subsides.

Earlier, Karnataka had postponed the second yr Pre-College Exam (PUC) or Class 12 closing exams and promoted first-year college students.