CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021: Results Likely To Be Out Before This Month | Check Important Details Here





(*12*)New Delhi: After PM Modi introduced the cancellation of CBSE class 12 examinations, board secretary Anurag Tripathy on Wednesday knowledgeable that the CBSE Class 12 board examination outcomes are anticipated earlier than August, based on a India Immediately report. Additionally Learn – US Vice President Kamala Harris Dials PM Narendra Modi, Underlines US-India Partnership

“Larger training establishments and overseas varsities conduct admissions round August. We try to deliver out the Class 12 CBSE board examination outcomes earlier than that,” based on the India Immediately report quoting Tripathy. “CBSE is engaged on finalising the marking standards for Class 12. We are going to take recommendations from colleges and college students,” he added. Additionally Learn – Actor Arushi Nishank, Daughter of Training Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, Writes a Heartwarming Letter For His Speedy Restoration

“Making the analysis standards will take a while,” he stated. In an interview, Tripathy stated that the method could take two weeks. Additionally Learn – BIG UPDATE On JEE Major, NEET UG Entrance Exams | Check Details Here

The board had canceled the CBSE class 10 examination in April 14. The board has additionally introduced that the choice to evaluate the scholars as per an ‘goal criterion’ for Class 10 board exams as nicely.

The candidates should word that elaborate data on the analysis technique for sophistication 12 is but to come back. The matter is in court docket and the listening to has been adjourned until June 17.

(*12*)CBSE Class XII Board Exams cancelled

In view of the unsure situations because of COVID and the suggestions obtained from varied stakeholders, the Modi authorities determined to cancel the Class XII Board Exams this 12 months. It was additionally determined that CBSE will take steps to compile the outcomes of sophistication XII college students as per a well-defined goal standards in a time-bound method

The Prime Minister stated that the choice on Class 12 CBSE Exams has been taken within the curiosity of scholars. He said that COVID-19 has affected the tutorial calendar and the problem of Board Exams has been inflicting immense anxiousness amongst college students, mother and father and academics, which should be put to an finish.

PM stated that the Covid scenario is a dynamic scenario throughout the nation. Whereas the numbers are coming down within the nation and a few states are managing the scenario via efficient micro-containment, some states have nonetheless opted for a lockdown. College students, mother and father and academics are naturally anxious concerning the well being of the scholars in such a scenario. PM stated that college students shouldn’t be pressured to look for exams in such a demanding scenario.

The Prime Minister burdened that the well being and security of our college students is of utmost significance and there can be no compromise on this facet. He stated that in right this moment’s time, such exams can’t be the explanation to place our youth in danger.