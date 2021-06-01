CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021 Cancelled, Students Will be Assessed on Objective Criteria





(*12*)CBSE Class 12 Board Exams Newest Replace: Wanting on the COVID pandemic and the rising demand of scholars, the Central authorities on Tuesday determined to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that the choice has been taken within the curiosity of scholars and the nervousness among the many college students, dad and mom and academics should be put to an finish. Additionally Learn – CBSE Class 12 Board Exams Cancelled: Right here’s How Political Leaders Reacted to This Huge Improvement

The transfer to cancel the Class 12 Board exams 2021 was taken at a high-level assembly chaired by PM Modi by which it was determined that the CBSE will take steps to compile the outcomes of Class 12 college students as per a well-defined goal standards in a time-bound method. Additionally Learn – CBSE Class 12 Board Exams CANCELLED: How Students Will be Assessed? Can They Reappear For Exams? FAQs Answered

Whereas saying the choice, PM Modi mentioned the well being and security of scholars are of utmost significance, and there would be no compromise on this side. PM Modi additional asserted that every one stakeholders want to indicate sensitivity for the scholars in addition to their dad and mom and academics. Additionally Learn – CBSE Class 12 Board Exams Cancelled: PM Modi Says Students Should not Be Compelled To Seem For Exams

(*12*)CISCE cancels Class 12 board exams: Following the CBSE choice, the CISCE on Tuesday determined to cancel Class 12 board examinations this yr in view of the COVID-19 state of affairs, in response to its secretary Gerry Arathoon. In an official order issued on Tuesday evening, the Council for the Indian College Certificates Examinations mentioned, “In view of the current state of affairs of the Covid- 19 Pandemic within the nation, the CISCE has determined to CANCEL the ISC (Class 12) Yr 2021 examination. The protection, well being and wellbeing of our college students, educating college and all stakeholders is our topmost precedence and of paramount curiosity.”

After the declaration of the Class 12 outcomes, if some candidates aren’t happy with the marks awarded to them, the CISCE will give an choice to such candidates to jot down the exams at a later date, when the state of affairs is conducive to conduct the identical.

(*12*)Haryana cancels Class 12 exams: The Haryana authorities has additionally determined to cancel the Class 12 exams performed by the state board, Training Minister Kanwar Pal mentioned. “We’ve additionally determined to cancel the Class 12 board exams within the state which have been to be performed by the Haryana Board of College Training,” Pal mentioned.

(*12*)States welcome choice: A number of states did welcome the Centre’s choice to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams this yr saying it was wanted for the protection of scholars and academics.

(*12*)Arvind Kejriwal: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal mentioned the announcement has come as a giant aid. “I’m glad twelfth exams have been cancelled. All of us have been very apprehensive concerning the well being of our kids. An enormous aid,” he mentioned.

(*12*)Uddhav Thackeray: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expressed gratitude in direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the choice, an announcement issued by the state’s communications division mentioned.

(*12*)Yogi Adityanath: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath mentioned it was an necessary step to make sure the well being and security of scholars. “On behalf of all the scholars and fogeys, heartfelt because of you the revered Prime Minister, he tweeted.