CBSE Class 12 board Exams 2021 Can’t be Conducted in Current Situation: Bihar Education Minister

CBSE Class 12 board Exams 2021 Can't be Conducted in Current Scenario: Bihar Education Minister





CBSE Class 12 Board Examination Date: Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary on Tuesday asserted that CBSE Class 12 board exams 2021 can’t be performed in present Covid state of affairs. Moreover, he requested the Central board to announce a tentative date and likewise give college students an possibility of on-line examination. “CBSE board examinations ought to be performed because it performs an important position in college students’ life. Nevertheless, this may’t occur amid the present state of affairs. However a tentative date ought to be introduced. There may be additionally an possibility of on-line examination”, information company ANI quoted the minister as saying. Additionally Learn – UP Board Class 10, 12 Examination 2021 to be Held Quickly, Outcomes Inside A Month of Exams: Deputy CM

Earlier, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had stated that conducting class 12 board examinations wouldn’t be acceptable in view of the current Covid-19 state of affairs as sustaining social distancing gained’t be potential throughout exams. Additionally Learn – Household of Tata Metal Workers, Who Died of COVID, to Get Month-to-month Wage Until Deceased’s Retirement Age

Notably, the ministers had been a part of the high-level assembly that was chaired by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Could 23, to debate the roadmap for the pending Board examinations. In the course of the assembly all states apart from just a few agreed to conduct the exams. Additionally Learn – ‘No Likelihood’ of ECB Accepting BCCI Request to Reschedule India-England Check Collection

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had stated that his authorities was not in favour of the choices being explored by CBSE to conduct the exams and going forward with the method with out vaccinating college students will show to be a giant mistake. “Conducting Class 12 board exams earlier than vaccinating college students will show to be a giant mistake and failure, ” Sisodia tweeted after the assembly.

Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad stated the choice for non-examination route for sophistication 12 college students ought to be actively examined preserving in thoughts the projection that kids are extra weak to new strains of coronavirus.

In the meantime, the CBSE has proposed conducting exams between July 15 and August 26 and the outcome to be declared in September. Moreover, the board additionally proposed two choices—-Conducting common exams for 19 main topics at notified centres or conducting shorter period exams at respective colleges the place college students are enrolled.