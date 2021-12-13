CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Sample Paper: CBSE Exam: Tomorrow Class 12 Chemistry Exam, Check The Sample Paper For Good Marks At A Glance – Cbse Class 12 Chemistry Exam Tomorrow Sample Question Paper And Marking Scheme
The 12th grade chemistry paper will have 3 sections. There will be three sections. All sections will be mandatory. Section A and Section B will have 25 and 24 questions respectively, while Section C will have only 6 questions. Students will have to answer 20-20 questions in sections A and B. Only 5 questions have to be answered from section C.
Download CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Sample Paper and Marking Scheme from this direct link
Students can download the sample paper and marking scheme by clicking on the direct link mentioned below.
Chemistry Sample Paper Direct Link
Chemistry Marking Scheme: Direct Link
Below is a sample paper and marking scheme for all subjects …
