CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Sample Paper: CBSE Exam: Tomorrow Class 12 Chemistry Exam, Check The Sample Paper For Good Marks At A Glance – Cbse Class 12 Chemistry Exam Tomorrow Sample Question Paper And Marking Scheme

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct Class XII Chemistry examination on December 14. CBSE is conducting examinations in two terms for the first time this year. This exam is being conducted for 50% rational course. According to the CBSE Chemistry paper pattern, the exam will have a total of 40 marks and students will be given 90 minutes to complete the paper. The paper will have multiple choice questions. The first term examination of CBSE XII has started from 1st December and will continue till 22nd December. Students are advised to look at the sample paper once for good marks.

Sample of Chemistry Paper (CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam Sample)



The 12th grade chemistry paper will have 3 sections. There will be three sections. All sections will be mandatory. Section A and Section B will have 25 and 24 questions respectively, while Section C will have only 6 questions. Students will have to answer 20-20 questions in sections A and B. Only 5 questions have to be answered from section C.

Download CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Sample Paper and Marking Scheme from this direct link



Students can download the sample paper and marking scheme by clicking on the direct link mentioned below.

Chemistry Sample Paper Direct Link

Chemistry Marking Scheme: Direct Link

Below is a sample paper and marking scheme for all subjects …