CBSE Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2021-22: CBSE Academic Session 2021-22

College students making ready for CBSE twelfth Economics board examination 2021 are suggested to completely research this syllabus and plan their research accordingly.

CBSE Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2021-22:

Concept: 80 Marks, Challenge: 20 Marks

(*12*) Models Marks Intervals Half A Introductory Macroeconomics Unit 1 Nationwide Revenue and Associated Aggregates 12 30 (*12*) Unit 2 Cash and Banking 6 15 Unit 3 Dedication of Revenue and Employment 10 25 Unit 4 Authorities Funds and the Economic system 6 15 Unit 5 Steadiness of Funds 6 15 (*12*) 40 100 Half B Indian Financial Improvement Unit 6 Improvement Expertise (1947-90) and Financial Reforms since 1991 12 28 Unit 7 Present Challenges dealing with Indian Economic system 22 60 Unit 8 Improvement Expertise of India – A Comparability with Neighbours 06 12 Concept Paper (40+40 = 80 Marks) 40 100 Half C Challenge Work 20 20

Half A: Introductory Macroeconomics

Unit 1: Nationwide Revenue and Associated Aggregates

What’s Macroeconomics?

Primary ideas in macroeconomics: consumption items, capital items, closing items, intermediate items; shares and flows; gross funding and depreciation.

Round circulate of revenue (two sector mannequin); Strategies of calculating Nationwide Revenue – Worth Added or Product technique, Expenditure technique, Revenue technique.

Aggregates associated to Nationwide Revenue:

Gross Nationwide Product (GNP), Web Nationwide Product (NNP), Gross Home Product (GDP) and Web Home Product (NDP) – at market worth, at issue price; Actual and Nominal GDP, GDP Deflator.

GDP and Welfare

Unit 2: Cash and Banking

Cash – which means and provide of cash – Foreign money held by the general public and web demand deposits held by industrial banks.

Cash creation by the industrial banking system.

Central financial institution and its capabilities (instance of the Reserve Financial institution of India): Financial institution of subject, Govt. Financial institution, Banker’s Financial institution, Management of Credit score via Financial institution Charge, CRR, SLR, Repo Charge and Reverse Repo Charge, Open Market Operations, Margin requirement.

Unit 3: Dedication of Revenue and Employment

Mixture demand and its parts.

Propensity to eat and propensity to save lots of (common and marginal). Quick-run equilibrium output; funding multiplier and its mechanism. That means of full employment and involuntary unemployment.

Issues of extra demand and poor demand; measures to right them – adjustments in authorities spending, taxes and cash provide.

Unit 4: Authorities Funds and the Economic system

Authorities finances – which means, goals and parts.

Classification of receipts – income receipts and capital receipts; classification of expenditure – income expenditure and capital expenditure.

Measures of presidency deficit – income deficit, fiscal deficit, main deficit their which means.

Unit 5: Steadiness of Funds

Steadiness of funds account – which means and parts; stability of funds deficit- which means.

Overseas trade price – which means of fastened and versatile charges and managed floating. Dedication of trade price in a free market.

Half B: Indian Financial Improvement

Unit 6: Improvement Expertise (1947-90) and Financial Reforms since 1991:

A quick introduction of the state of Indian economic system on the eve of independence. Indian financial system and customary objectives of 5 Yr Plans.

Major options, issues and insurance policies of agriculture (institutional features and new agricultural technique), business (IPR 1956; SSI – function & significance) and overseas commerce.

Financial Reforms since 1991:

Options and value determinations of liberalisation, globalisation and privatisation (LPG coverage); Ideas of demonetization and GST

Unit 7: Present challenges dealing with Indian Economic system

Poverty- absolute and relative; Major programmes for poverty alleviation: A important evaluation;

Human Capital Formation: How folks change into useful resource; Position of human capital in financial growth; Development of Schooling Sector in India

Rural growth: Key points – credit score and advertising and marketing – function of cooperatives; agricultural diversification; different farming – natural farming

Employment: Development and adjustments in work pressure participation price in formal and casual sectors; issues and insurance policies

Infrastructure: That means and Varieties: Case Research: Power and Well being: Issues and

Insurance policies- A important evaluation;

Sustainable Financial Improvement: That means, Results of Financial Improvement on

Sources and Setting, together with international warming

Unit 8: Improvement Expertise of India:

A comparability with neighbours

India and Pakistan

India and China

Points: financial progress, inhabitants, sectoral growth and different Human

Improvement Indicators

Half C: Challenge in Economics (20 Intervals)

Prescribed Books:

1. Statistics for Economics, NCERT

2. Indian Financial Improvement, NCERT

3. Introductory Microeconomics, NCERT

4. Macroeconomics, NCERT

5. Supplementary Studying Materials in Economics, CBSE

Notice: The above publications are additionally accessible in Hindi Medium.

