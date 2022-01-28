CBSE Class 12 English Preparation Tips: CBSE Class 12 Preparation Tips: Remember these things while preparing English paper – cbse class 12 english paper preparation tips

CBSE Board XII examinations can start from March. Students have been preparing for this Term 2 exam for a long time. However, due to the change in the pattern of exams, many students are afraid of English subject. No need to worry if you have any doubts or discomfort about this exam. It’s scary to think about this, but it’s not really that difficult.



The English subject of class XII is divided into two parts. There will be two papers, English Core and English Elective. Exams in both the subjects will be of 40 marks and students will have to solve the question papers in 90 minutes. Understand CBSE 12th English Main Pattern (CBSE 12th English Exam Pattern) and its last minute preparation tips.

Exam Pattern (CBSE Class 12 English Paper Pattern)



The English core has 3 sections – section A is reading, section B is writing and section C is literature. In Section A, 14 questions of 1 mark each will be answered on reading. Section B Writing Skills 2 Questions will be answered. These will be 3 and 5 mark questions. At the same time, 18 questions have to be answered in section C i.e. literature. There will be 10 questions of 2 marks each and 2 questions of 4 marks each.

Besides, the paper of English Elective will also be of 40 marks. It will have 5 sections. Section A is for reading, section B is for writing, section C is for applied grammar and section D is for literature. Section D is one of the fictional stories in which students have to choose a book and answer the questions accordingly.

Understand English Preparation Tips in 10 Marks



1. Students should get out of the mindset that this is a difficult subject before starting English preparation. Many students find it very difficult and lose patience there. Let go of your worries and start preparing English wholeheartedly.

2. It is important to read and understand each case thoroughly, so that if there is a question in the middle of the case, you can easily solve it. Practice as much as you can for local and world wide preparation in English.

3. It is very important to prepare thoroughly for 12th standard English syllabus. Prepare for it from textbooks, don’t take help books lightly. Solve CBSE board model paper and sample paper for further practice. This is an important part of exam preparation.

4. Also practice writing letters, advertisements and suggestions. It is necessary to follow the prescribed pattern. Practice writing this format. Every teacher prepares a variety of job applications, inquiries, etc., related notices and letters. Also use simple words. This will reduce the number of errors and increase the number of errors.

5. In English paper, when writing word limit, remember not to try to make it too long. Write the correct answer. Question 3 comes from making notes. Most of the time students write complete sentences in it, they should be written in dots. Read the novel carefully. Prepare his character and write down the events.

6. Before reading the unseen transcript of the exam or during the study, read the questions asked in it. This helps in finding the answer and saves time.

7. Students need to be clear about the nature of the writing department. Because it asks questions according to the writing method.

8. If you are confused about any question during the exam, choose the most objective question instead of the most creative option.

9. Read news articles regularly to speed up your reading for the exam. Try all your questions.

10. Carefully read all the chapters on the subject of literature and remember the name of the author / poet.