CBSE Class 12 Exams 2021: Board Forms Committee For Setting Objective Criteria For Assessment | Details Here



(*12*)New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Training (CBSE) on Friday fashioned a committee to resolve well-defined goal standards for CBSE Class 12 Board Exams. Earlier, in view of the unsure circumstances on account of COVID and the suggestions obtained from numerous stakeholders, the board had determined that Class XII Board Exams wouldn’t be held this 12 months. It was additionally determined that CBSE will take steps to compile the outcomes of sophistication XII college students as per a well-defined goal standards in a time-bound method Additionally Learn – CBSE Board Exams in Future Will probably be held As Per Nationwide Training Coverage, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank Makes Large Announcement

The Prime Minister mentioned that the choice on Class 12 CBSE Exams has been taken within the curiosity of scholars. He said that COVID-19 has affected the educational calendar and the difficulty of Board Exams has been inflicting immense nervousness amongst college students, mother and father and lecturers, which have to be put to an finish. Additionally Learn – CBSE Class 12 Board Examination 2021: Outcomes Probably To Be Out Earlier than This Month | Verify Vital Details Here

PM mentioned that the Covid state of affairs is a dynamic state of affairs throughout the nation. Whereas the numbers are coming down within the nation and a few states are managing the state of affairs via efficient micro-containment, some states have nonetheless opted for a lockdown. College students, mother and father and lecturers are naturally nervous in regards to the well being of the scholars in such a state of affairs. PM mentioned that college students shouldn’t be compelled to look for exams in such a demanding state of affairs. Additionally Learn – BIG UPDATE On JEE Primary, NEET UG Entrance Exams | Verify Details Here