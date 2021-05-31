CBSE Class 12 NCC Syllabus 2021-22: CBSE Academic Session 2021-22

Unit-2 : Drill

Intention: To inculcate a way of self-discipline, enhance bearing, smartness, ant turnout and to develop the standard of fast and implicit obedience of orders

Scope: All necessary primary points of drill together with ceremonial drill, drill with arms and phrases of command

Drill with Arms

• Getting on parade with rifle and dressing on the order

• Dismissing and falling out

• Gun salute, Salami Shastra

• Squad drill

• Quick/lengthy path from the order and vice-versa

• Look at arms

Ceremonial Drill

• Guard Mounting