CBSE Class 12 NCC Syllabus 2021-22: CBSE Academic Session 2021-22

By | May 31, 2021
0 Comment
CBSE Class 12 NCC Syllabus 2021-22: CBSE Academic Session 2021-22

CBSE Class 12 NCC Syllabus 2021-22: CBSE Academic Session 2021-22

CBSE Class 12 NCC Syllabus 2021 22

Verify CBSE Class 12 NCC Syllabus for educational session 2021-22. It will be important for the preparation of the upcoming CBSE Class 12 Board Examination of NCC topics. College students can obtain CBSE Class 12 NCC Syllabus with the assistance of obtain hyperlink given on the finish of this text.

Additionally Verify:

CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2021-22 (New) PDF: All Topics!

CBSE Class 12 NCC Syllabus 2021-22:  

Widespread Topics 

(*12*)

Unit-1 : Nationwide Integration and Consciousness

Intention: To inculcate sense of patriotism, secular values and encourage cadets to contribute in direction of nation constructing by way of nationwide unity and social cohesion

Scope: The ideas of nationwide pursuits, targets and integration, unity in variety and cultural heritage of

India

•    Nationwide Pursuits, Aims, Threats and Alternatives

•    Issues/ Challenges of Nationwide Integration

Unit-2 : Drill

Intention: To inculcate a way of self-discipline, enhance bearing, smartness, ant turnout and to develop the standard of fast and implicit obedience of orders

Scope: All necessary primary points of drill together with ceremonial drill, drill with arms and phrases of command

 

Drill with Arms

•    Getting on parade with rifle and dressing on the order

•    Dismissing and falling out

•    Gun salute, Salami Shastra

•    Squad drill

•    Quick/lengthy path from the order and vice-versa

•    Look at arms 

Ceremonial Drill

•    Guard Mounting

Unit-3 : Weapon Coaching

Intention: To offer elementary information about rifles

Scope: Fundamental information about rifle and firing

•    The mendacity place, holding and aiming

•    Set off operation and firing a shot

•    Vary precautions and security precautions

•    Idea of group and snap capturing

Unit-4 : Character Growth and Management

Intention: To develop an all-round dynamic persona with enough management traits to deal/ contribute

successfully in all walks of life

Scope: Fundamental topics of management with emphasis on self-awareness, life/comfortable expertise, time administration and character constructing

•    Self-Consciousness-know your self/ perception

•    Interpersonal relationship and communication

•    Communication expertise: group discussions/ lectures

•    Time administration

•    Interview Expertise

•    Sociability: Social Expertise

Unit-5 : Catastrophe Administration

Intention: To coach Cadets to help Civil administration in efficiency of selective duties throughout disasters

Scope: Fundamental details about civil protection group and its duties, upkeep of important providers and offering help to civil administration in varied sorts of emergencies throughout nationwide disasters

•    Fireplace Service and Fireplace Combating

 

(*12*)

•    Help throughout pure/ different calamities: Flood/ cyclone/ earthquake/ accident and so on.

Unit-6 : Social Consciousness Group Development

Intention: To show cadets the values and expertise concerned in offering voluntary Social Service

Scope: Understanding of social service and its wants, information in regards to the weaker sections of our society and

their necessities, about NGOs and contribution of youth in direction of social welfare

•    NGOs – Position and contribution

•    Drug abuse and trafficking

•    Corruption

•    Social evils viz. dowry/ feminine feticide/ youngster abuse and trafficking and so on.

Unit-7: Well being and Hygiene

Intention: To instill respect and duty in direction of private well being and hygiene

Scope: Fundamental details about upkeep of well being and hygiene, sanitation, illness and an elementary information of First Help and Nursing

•    Hygiene and sanitation (Private and Meals Hygiene)

•    Fundamentals of first help in frequent medical emergencies

•    Wounds and fractures

Unit-8 : Journey Coaching and Impediment Coaching

Intention: To inculcate a way of journey and develop confidence, braveness and willpower

Scope: To show cadets to numerous journey actions

•    Parasailing

Unit-9 : Setting Consciousness and Conservation

Intention: To sensitize the cadets on pure useful resource conservation and safety of setting

Scope: Fundamental understanding of setting usually and waste administration particularly, power

conservation, air pollution management and wildlife conservation particularly

•    Waste administration

•    Air pollution management water, air, noise, soil

Specialised Topic (Military) 

Unit-1 :Armed Forces Intention:To acquaint cadets with the Armed Forces Scope:IntroductoryandgeneralinformationabouttheArmedForces

•    Modes Of Entry Into Military

•    Honours and awards

Unit-2 : Map Studying

Intention: To show cadets elementary map studying

Scope: Fundamental understanding of map sheets and map studying devices and growth of functionality to make use of them to hold out easy map studying

•  Cardinal factors and sorts of North

•  Sorts of bearings and use of service protractor

•  Setting a map, discovering North and personal place

Unit-3 : Area Craft and Battle Craft

Intention: To show cadets elementary area craft and battle craft

Scope: Fundamental area craft and battle craft

•    Judging distance commentary, camouflage and concealment

•  Area indicators

Unit-4 : Introduction to Infantry Weapons and Tools

Intention: To introduce cadets to infantry weapon

Scope: Introduction to traits and capabilities of infantry weapons

 

•    Traits of 5.56 INSAS rifle, ammunition, firepower, stripping, assembling and cleansing

•    Group of infantry battalion

Unit-5 : Navy Historical past

Intention: To supply information of famend Navy Generals, PVCs and Indo-Pak Wars

Scope: Introduction to biographies, well-known Indian battles and gallantry awards

•    Indian Military Struggle Heroes

•    Research of Indo Pak wars of 1965, 1971 and Kargil 

Unit-6 : Communication

Intention: To introduce cadets to newest developments within the area of communications

Scope: Sorts of communications and future developments

•    Traits of walkie–talkie 

Specialised Topic (Navy) 

Unit-1 :  Naval Orientation and Service Topics

Intention: To impart primary information about Navy

Scope: Fundamental information, historical past, present group and position of various branches

•    Group of Ships and on board group

•    Naval customs and traditions

•    Modes of entry into the Indian Navy

Unit-2 :  Naval Warfare and its Parts

Intention: To impart primary information about Naval Warfare

Scope: Overview of fleet operations to incorporate aviation, submarine operations and missiles

•    Introduction to anti-submarine warfare

Unit-3 : Naval Communication

Intention: To impart primary information about Naval communication

Scope: To impart primary information about naval communication group, semaphore and carrying of flags

•    Introduction to Semaphore

•   Phonetic Alphabets

Unit-4 : Navigation

Intention: To impart primary information about navigation

Scope: Fundamental navigation ways and strategies and gear used for navigation

•    Navigation of ships–primary necessities

•    Sorts of compass–gyro and magnetic, sorts of North

•    Easy chart work

•    Transient traits of its tides and its results on ships

Unit-5 : Seamanship

Intention: To impart primary information about navigation

Scope: Fundamental navigation ways and strategies

•    Sorts of anchor, goal and holding floor

Unit-6 : Boat Work

Intention: To impart primary information about boats and its components and steering of boats

Scope: Introduction to boats and its components together with steering of boats and boat pulling

•    Reveal rigging of a whaler and enterprise boat and components of a sail

•    Directions in enterprise class boat together with elementary crusing guidelines

Unit-7 :  Fireplace Combating, flooding and harm management

Intention: Introduction to fire-fighting, flooding and harm management

Scope: Impart primary information about fire-fighting, flooding and harm management of a ship

•  Causes of harm, flooding and harm management 

Unit-8 : Ship and boat modeling

Intention: To impart primary information about ship modeling to cadets

Scope: To impart primary information about ship building and boat modeling.

•    Sorts of fashions

•    Ship mannequin competitors

•    Care and dealing with of energy instruments 

Specialised Topic (Air Drive) 

Unit-1 :  Normal Service Information

Intention: To impart primary information of IAF

Scope: Group of IAF

•    Group of Air Drive

•    Branches of Air Drive

Unit-2 : Air Campaigns

Intention: To introduce Air Campaigns of Air Drive

Scope: An outline of necessary campaigns

•    Indo Pak Struggle 1971

•    OP SafedSagar

Unit-3 :Plane Recognition

Intention: To introduce varied aircrafts of the Air Drive

Scope: Varieties, roles, variants of plane of the IAF

•    Fighters

•    Transports

•    Helicopters

Unit-4 : Ideas of Flight

Intention: To introduce rules of flight

Scope: To impart information about primary rules on which aviation relies

•    Bernauli’s theorem and Venturi Impact

•    Aerofoil

•    Forces on an plane

Unit-5 : Airmanship

Intention: To introduce the idea of airmanship

Scope: ATC Procedures and fundamentals of aviation drugs

•    ATC/RT Process

•    Aviation Medication

Unit-6 : Navigation

Intention: To offer primary information of Air navigation

Scope: Fundamentals of map studying from the air

•    Requirement of navigation

•    Glossary of phrases

Unit-7 : Meteorology

Intention: To emphasise the necessity for information of meteorology in aviation.

Scope: Significance, varied phenomena of climate and its results on aviation

•    Significance of met in aviation

Unit-8: Aero engines

 

 

Complete Unit deleted

Unit-9 : Air frames

Complete Unit deleted

Unit-10 : Devices

Intention: To supply information of plane devices

Scope: Introduction to Radars

Unit-11 : Aero-modeling

Intention: To supply information about aeromodelling Scope: Supplies utilized in various kinds of fashions. Constructing /Flying of aero-models

Obtain CBSE Class 12 NCC Syllabus 2021-22 (PDF)

#CBSE #Class #NCC #Syllabus #CBSE #Academic #Session

Leave a Reply