CBSE Class 12 NCC Syllabus 2021-22: CBSE Academic Session 2021-22

Verify CBSE Class 12 NCC Syllabus for educational session 2021-22. It will be important for the preparation of the upcoming CBSE Class 12 Board Examination of NCC topics. College students can obtain CBSE Class 12 NCC Syllabus with the assistance of obtain hyperlink given on the finish of this text.
Additionally Verify:
CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2021-22 (New) PDF: All Topics!
CBSE Class 12 NCC Syllabus 2021-22:
Widespread Topics
|
Unit-1 : Nationwide Integration and Consciousness
Intention: To inculcate sense of patriotism, secular values and encourage cadets to contribute in direction of nation constructing by way of nationwide unity and social cohesion
Scope: The ideas of nationwide pursuits, targets and integration, unity in variety and cultural heritage of
India
• Nationwide Pursuits, Aims, Threats and Alternatives
• Issues/ Challenges of Nationwide Integration
|
Unit-2 : Drill
Intention: To inculcate a way of self-discipline, enhance bearing, smartness, ant turnout and to develop the standard of fast and implicit obedience of orders
Scope: All necessary primary points of drill together with ceremonial drill, drill with arms and phrases of command
Drill with Arms
• Getting on parade with rifle and dressing on the order
• Dismissing and falling out
• Gun salute, Salami Shastra
• Squad drill
• Quick/lengthy path from the order and vice-versa
• Look at arms
Ceremonial Drill
• Guard Mounting
(*12*)
|
Unit-3 : Weapon Coaching
Intention: To offer elementary information about rifles
Scope: Fundamental information about rifle and firing
• The mendacity place, holding and aiming
• Set off operation and firing a shot
• Vary precautions and security precautions
• Idea of group and snap capturing
|
Unit-4 : Character Growth and Management
Intention: To develop an all-round dynamic persona with enough management traits to deal/ contribute
successfully in all walks of life
Scope: Fundamental topics of management with emphasis on self-awareness, life/comfortable expertise, time administration and character constructing
• Self-Consciousness-know your self/ perception
• Interpersonal relationship and communication
• Communication expertise: group discussions/ lectures
• Time administration
• Interview Expertise
• Sociability: Social Expertise
|
Unit-5 : Catastrophe Administration
Intention: To coach Cadets to help Civil administration in efficiency of selective duties throughout disasters
Scope: Fundamental details about civil protection group and its duties, upkeep of important providers and offering help to civil administration in varied sorts of emergencies throughout nationwide disasters
• Fireplace Service and Fireplace Combating
|
• Help throughout pure/ different calamities: Flood/ cyclone/ earthquake/ accident and so on.
|
Unit-6 : Social Consciousness Group Development
Intention: To show cadets the values and expertise concerned in offering voluntary Social Service
Scope: Understanding of social service and its wants, information in regards to the weaker sections of our society and
their necessities, about NGOs and contribution of youth in direction of social welfare
• NGOs – Position and contribution
• Drug abuse and trafficking
• Corruption
• Social evils viz. dowry/ feminine feticide/ youngster abuse and trafficking and so on.
|
Unit-7: Well being and Hygiene
Intention: To instill respect and duty in direction of private well being and hygiene
Scope: Fundamental details about upkeep of well being and hygiene, sanitation, illness and an elementary information of First Help and Nursing
• Hygiene and sanitation (Private and Meals Hygiene)
• Fundamentals of first help in frequent medical emergencies
• Wounds and fractures
|
Unit-8 : Journey Coaching and Impediment Coaching
Intention: To inculcate a way of journey and develop confidence, braveness and willpower
Scope: To show cadets to numerous journey actions
• Parasailing
(*12*)
|
Unit-9 : Setting Consciousness and Conservation
Intention: To sensitize the cadets on pure useful resource conservation and safety of setting
Scope: Fundamental understanding of setting usually and waste administration particularly, power
conservation, air pollution management and wildlife conservation particularly
• Waste administration
• Air pollution management water, air, noise, soil
Specialised Topic (Military)
|
Unit-1 :Armed Forces Intention:To acquaint cadets with the Armed Forces Scope:IntroductoryandgeneralinformationabouttheArmedForces
• Modes Of Entry Into Military
• Honours and awards
|
Unit-2 : Map Studying
Intention: To show cadets elementary map studying
Scope: Fundamental understanding of map sheets and map studying devices and growth of functionality to make use of them to hold out easy map studying
• Cardinal factors and sorts of North
• Sorts of bearings and use of service protractor
• Setting a map, discovering North and personal place
|
Unit-3 : Area Craft and Battle Craft
Intention: To show cadets elementary area craft and battle craft
Scope: Fundamental area craft and battle craft
• Judging distance commentary, camouflage and concealment
• Area indicators
|
Unit-4 : Introduction to Infantry Weapons and Tools
Intention: To introduce cadets to infantry weapon
Scope: Introduction to traits and capabilities of infantry weapons
• Traits of 5.56 INSAS rifle, ammunition, firepower, stripping, assembling and cleansing
• Group of infantry battalion
Unit-5 : Navy Historical past
Intention: To supply information of famend Navy Generals, PVCs and Indo-Pak Wars
Scope: Introduction to biographies, well-known Indian battles and gallantry awards
• Indian Military Struggle Heroes
• Research of Indo Pak wars of 1965, 1971 and Kargil
Unit-6 : Communication
Intention: To introduce cadets to newest developments within the area of communications
Scope: Sorts of communications and future developments
• Traits of walkie–talkie
Specialised Topic (Navy)
|
Unit-1 : Naval Orientation and Service Topics
Intention: To impart primary information about Navy
Scope: Fundamental information, historical past, present group and position of various branches
• Group of Ships and on board group
• Naval customs and traditions
• Modes of entry into the Indian Navy
|
Unit-2 : Naval Warfare and its Parts
Intention: To impart primary information about Naval Warfare
Scope: Overview of fleet operations to incorporate aviation, submarine operations and missiles
• Introduction to anti-submarine warfare
|
Unit-3 : Naval Communication
Intention: To impart primary information about Naval communication
Scope: To impart primary information about naval communication group, semaphore and carrying of flags
• Introduction to Semaphore
• Phonetic Alphabets
|
Unit-4 : Navigation
Intention: To impart primary information about navigation
Scope: Fundamental navigation ways and strategies and gear used for navigation
• Navigation of ships–primary necessities
• Sorts of compass–gyro and magnetic, sorts of North
• Easy chart work
• Transient traits of its tides and its results on ships
|
Unit-5 : Seamanship
Intention: To impart primary information about navigation
Scope: Fundamental navigation ways and strategies
• Sorts of anchor, goal and holding floor
|
Unit-6 : Boat Work
Intention: To impart primary information about boats and its components and steering of boats
Scope: Introduction to boats and its components together with steering of boats and boat pulling
• Reveal rigging of a whaler and enterprise boat and components of a sail
• Directions in enterprise class boat together with elementary crusing guidelines
|
Unit-7 : Fireplace Combating, flooding and harm management
Intention: Introduction to fire-fighting, flooding and harm management
Scope: Impart primary information about fire-fighting, flooding and harm management of a ship
• Causes of harm, flooding and harm management
Unit-8 : Ship and boat modeling
Intention: To impart primary information about ship modeling to cadets
Scope: To impart primary information about ship building and boat modeling.
• Sorts of fashions
• Ship mannequin competitors
• Care and dealing with of energy instruments
Specialised Topic (Air Drive)
|
Unit-1 : Normal Service Information
Intention: To impart primary information of IAF
Scope: Group of IAF
• Group of Air Drive
• Branches of Air Drive
|
Unit-2 : Air Campaigns
Intention: To introduce Air Campaigns of Air Drive
Scope: An outline of necessary campaigns
• Indo Pak Struggle 1971
• OP SafedSagar
|
Unit-3 :Plane Recognition
Intention: To introduce varied aircrafts of the Air Drive
Scope: Varieties, roles, variants of plane of the IAF
• Fighters
• Transports
• Helicopters
|
Unit-4 : Ideas of Flight
Intention: To introduce rules of flight
Scope: To impart information about primary rules on which aviation relies
• Bernauli’s theorem and Venturi Impact
• Aerofoil
• Forces on an plane
|
Unit-5 : Airmanship
Intention: To introduce the idea of airmanship
Scope: ATC Procedures and fundamentals of aviation drugs
• ATC/RT Process
• Aviation Medication
|
Unit-6 : Navigation
Intention: To offer primary information of Air navigation
Scope: Fundamentals of map studying from the air
• Requirement of navigation
• Glossary of phrases
|
Unit-7 : Meteorology
Intention: To emphasise the necessity for information of meteorology in aviation.
Scope: Significance, varied phenomena of climate and its results on aviation
• Significance of met in aviation
|
Unit-8: Aero engines
|
Complete Unit deleted
|
Unit-9 : Air frames
Complete Unit deleted
|
Unit-10 : Devices
Intention: To supply information of plane devices
Scope: Introduction to Radars
|
Unit-11 : Aero-modeling
Intention: To supply information about aeromodelling Scope: Supplies utilized in various kinds of fashions. Constructing /Flying of aero-models
Obtain CBSE Class 12 NCC Syllabus 2021-22 (PDF)