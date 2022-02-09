CBSE Class 12 Physics Preparation Tips: CBSE Class 12 Exam: Prepare with the help of these tips to get good marks in Physics Paper – Cbse Class 12 Physics Preparation Tips

The CBSE Term 2 12th Exam (CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Exam) may be held in March-April. In this exam, students of all streams will sit together and write papers on main and elective subjects. Physics papers (CBSE class 12 physics exams) often cause headaches for children when the main topics are considered as these papers contain both theory and practice. Although physics is a very scoring paper, any exam without preparation will be difficult. In such a situation, good strategy and good study plan is needed, with the help of which students can get good marks in physics. The tips below will make your physics preparation much easier and better.The first step in preparing for any subject is to know its syllabus, because if you do not know the syllabus then you will read various subjects in the exam and time will be wasted. Therefore, before picking up the book, it is necessary to take out the print out of the syllabus and keep it with you and check the syllabus once when you want to do selective reading.

Pay special attention to scoring



The course of physics is more than other subjects and many subjects have high marks and many have low marks. In such a situation students should take care that they get more time while preparing the subjects with more marks. Doing so will save time and prepare well.

Preparation from reference book in addition to NCERT



Although NCERT books have been completed for CBSE exams, often such questions are also asked in the exams, for which only NCERT books fall short. Therefore, students should keep NCERT with reference books at the time of preparation so that no subject is left out for preparation. S Chand Publications is an example of a reference book, which can be used for preparation.

Numerical preparation is important



Students often make the mistake of ignoring statistics when preparing for physics, which results in low marks. For this reason, when preparing for physics, theory as well as statistics must be prepared with the same diligence and diligence to get more marks.

Also Read: CBSE Class 10 Exam: How To Prepare Science Paper Well, You Will Definitely Get Good Marks



The practice of answer writing is very important



Often during exams we spend all our time on one question and there is no time left for another question. This happens due to the pressure of the examination hall and the students should prepare for this pressure in advance. This preparation is possible only by answering. When preparing, practice writing the answers as much as possible so that the pressure in the examination hall does not leave any questions unanswered.