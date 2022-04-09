CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper: How To Prepare For CBSE Term 2 Exam, See Mathematics Sample Paper – Cbse Term 2 Class 12 Mathematics Sample Paper Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the schedule of 12th and 10th (Cbse Term 2 Time Table 2022). The 12th Mathematics exam will be held on June 7, 2022 from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. Students have less than 3 months left to prepare, so for better preparation students should take the help of previous year’s question papers. The board has provided sample papers on all subjects on their official website to help students. Students can prepare with the help of that sample paper.The question paper will have both objective and subjective type questions and for the remaining 50% of the syllabus term 2 will be taken. This exam will be of 2 hours duration. Both 10th and 12th exams (CBSE Term 2 exams) will start from 10:30 am and exams will be conducted in one shift only.

What about a math paper?

In mathematics paper also all the questions will be asked from the remaining 50% of the syllabus. The question paper will be divided into three sections A, B and C and will be of 2 hours duration. Section A will consist of 6 short answer type questions of 2 marks each. Section B will have 4 short answer type questions of 3 marks each. In addition, Section C will have 4 log answer type questions of 4 marks each. In addition, internal selection facility will be provided to select some questions.

Students can look at sample papers and marking schemes to better understand the question papers. Students can visit the official website of the board directly or click on the link given below.

For 12th Maths Sample Paper – Click Here

Click here for 12th Math Marking Scheme