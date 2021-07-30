CBSE Class 12th Result 2021 KVS CTSA Schools 100% Students Pass – CBSE Class 12th result 2021: 100% Students Pass in KVS and CTSA Schoolshttps://mail1.in.gadget clock.com/#1

CBSE Class 12th result 2021: This year the pass percentage of JNVs and government schools is 99.94% and 99.72% respectively. In 2020, the pass percentage of these schools was 98.70 and 94.94 percent respectively.

CBSE Class 12th result 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the class 12 results on Friday. According to the result released by CBSE, 100% students of Kendriya Vidyalaya and CTSA schools have been declared pass. The pass percentage of these schools in 2020 was 98.62 percent and 98.23 percent respectively. In the year 2021, there has been a tremendous jump in the pass percentage of students in government schools as well. Girls have outperformed in class 12th results. Of the total students, 99.67 percent girls have passed while 99.13 percent boys have passed.

Students can check the result by visiting the official website of CBSE cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

Aided schools made the biggest jump

Autonomous and government aided schools have shown the biggest jump in pass percentage. These schools have registered 99.48 per cent result this year as compared to 88.22 per cent of autonomous schools in 2020. The pass percentage of JNVs and government schools is 99.94 per cent and 99.72 per cent this year as compared to 98.70 per cent and 94.94 per cent respectively last year.

99.37% of CBSE students passed

The overall pass percentage of CBSE schools this year was 99.37. This is nearly 10 percent higher than 2020’s 88.8 percent. 65,184 students have not got their results today as their results are still being revised. CBSE will declare its result on 5th August.

